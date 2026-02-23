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MonitorFull HD LCD monitor

24E1N1100D/71

4

| (1) Review

Work in style

This 24-inch monitor has everything you need to make for an efficient workspace. With features like 1920 x 1080 Full HD resolution, LowBlue mode, and a 100Hz refresh rate, users can expect a high-quality picture experience while working.

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Work in style

  • 1000 series

  • 24 (23.8" / 60.5 cm diag.)

  • 1920 x 1080 (Full HD)

IPS LED wide-view technology for image and color accuracy

IPS LED wide-view technology for image and color accuracy

IPS displays use advanced technology that gives you extra-wide viewing angles of 178/178 degrees, making it possible to view the display from almost any angle. Unlike standard TN panels, IPS displays give you remarkably crisp images with vivid colors, making them ideal not only for photos, movies and web browsing, but also for professional applications that demand color accuracy and consistent brightness at all times.

16:9 Full HD display for crisp, detailed images

16:9 Full HD display for crisp, detailed images

Picture quality matters. Regular displays deliver quality, but you expect more. This display features an enhanced Full HD resolution of 1920 x 1080. With Full HD for crisp details, combined with high brightness, incredible contrast and realistic colors, you can expect true-to-life images.

1ms (MPRT) fast response for crisp image and smooth gameplay

1ms (MPRT) fast response for crisp image and smooth gameplay

MPRT (motion picture response time) is more intuitive way to describe the response time, which directly refers the duration from seeing blurry noise to clean and crisp images. Philips gaming monitor with 1 ms MPRT effectively eliminates smearing and motion blur, delivers shaper and precise visuals to enhance gaming experience. Best choice for playing thrilling and twitch-sensitive games.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.0

of 5

1

Review

5
3
2
1

23/02/2026

Australia

Australia

Verified buyer

Great value for money screen

Yhe screen is great and resolution and clarity fine but one star less for the screen control and menu options. Just a bit difficult to work with with the control joystick at back of screen. It would have been great with a remote control option.

This review was made for Monitor 27E1N1100D Full HD LCD monitor

Date of Use 2025-01-22

This review was made for Monitor 27E1N1100D Full HD LCD monitor

Date of Use 2025-01-22

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Disclaimers

  1. For best output performance, please always ensure that your graphic card is capable of achieving the maximum resolution and refresh rate of this Philips display.

  2. Response time value equal to SmartResponse

  3. MPRT is to adjust brightness for blur reduction, so cannot adjust brightness while MPRT is turned on. To reduce motion blur, LED backlight will strobe synchronously with screen refresh, which may cause noticeable brightness change.

  4. MPRT is gaming-optimized mode. Turn on MPRT may cause noticeable screen flickering. It is recommended to turn off when you are not using the gaming function.

  5. The monitor may look different from feature images.

  6. The products and accessories listed on this leaflet may differ by country and region.