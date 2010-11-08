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Discontinued

BrillianceLCD monitor with PowerSensor

235B2CS/00

World’s first PowerSensor display saves energy

Large eco-friendly Philips Business Line 235B2 Business display with intelligent PowerSensor detects user presence and adjusts power consumption saving up to 80% of energy bills!

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World’s first PowerSensor display saves energy

  • B Line

  • 23" (58.4 cm) Full HD

TrueVision: Laboratory quality display performance

TrueVision is industry-leading, proprietary Philips testing and algorithm technology for monitor adjustment and fine tuning, an extensive process that ensures ultimate display performance in compliance with a standard four-times more stringent than Microsoft's Vista requirements from each and every monitor that leaves the factory - not just a few review samples. Only Philips goes to these lengths to deliver this exacting level of color accuracy and display quality in every new monitor.

70mm height adjustment for ideal sitting position

The Compact Ergo Base is a 'people friendly' Philips monitor base that tilts, swivels and is height adjustable so each user can position the monitor for maximum viewing comfort and efficiency.

Modern Touch controls

Touch controls are intelligent, touch sensitive icons that replace protruding buttons that lets the user adjust the monitor to their requirement. Responding to your lightest touch,Touch control gives the monitor a modern feel.

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