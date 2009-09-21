2 year warranty
Discontinued
231T1SB/00
Digital Full HD TV monitor in a stylish package
Experience brilliant multimedia performance with this stylish, glossy and stunning Full HD 1080p display with Digital TV tuner! Combined with HDMI and AV inputs along with powerful sound the 231T1 takes entertainment to a new height!
58 cm (23") w T-line
1920x1080 Full HD
SmartSound allows you to select various modes like Movie, Games, Music etc thereby automatically activating pre defined frequencies to enhance the sound related to the function
You want the LCD flat display with the highest contrast and most vibrant images. Philips advanced video processing combined with unique extreme dimming and backlight boosting technology results in vibrant images. SmartContrast will increase the contrast with excellent blacklevel and accurate rendition of dark shades and colors. It gives a bright, lifelike picture with high contrast and vibrant colors
HDTV allows you to watch High Definition TV in the best picture and sound quality without additional set-top box. With the built in DVBT tuner that can handle state-of-the-art MPEG-4 formats, you can now receive and watch High Definition TV programs and other rich multimedia contents in Digital Quality
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