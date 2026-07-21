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2 year warranty
Monitors
All series
LED monitor with Digital TV tuner
Discontinued
Support
231T1LSB/00
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Important information manual
Localized commercial leaflet
All (2)
Can I connect my LCD monitor to any PC, workstation or Mac?
Will the LCD screen be resistant to scratches?
Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair
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