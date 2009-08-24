2 year warranty
Discontinued
225P1ES/00
World’s first PowerSensor display cuts power bills
The Green Philips 225P1 monitor with revolutionary PowerSensor technology detects user presence and adjusts power consumption accordingly, reducing your power consumption by up to 70%.
56 cm (22") w P-line
Format 16:10
PowerSensor is a built-in 'people sensor' that transmits and receives harmless infrared signals to determine if user is present and automatically reduces monitor brightness when user steps away from the desk, cutting energy costs by up to 70 percent and prolonging monitor life.
SmartImage is an exclusive leading edge Philips technology that analyzes the content displayed on your screen and gives you optimized display performance. This user friendly interface allows you to select various modes like Office, Image, Entertainment, Economy etc., to fit the application in use. Based on the selection, SmartImage dynamically optimizes the contrast, color saturation and sharpness of images and videos for ultimate display performance. The Economy mode option offers you major power savings. All in real time with the press of a single button!
A pair of high quality stereo speakers built into a display device. It can be visible front firing, or invisible down firing, top firing, rear firing, etc depending on model and design.
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