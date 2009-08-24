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2 year warranty

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  • Front product photograph
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Discontinued

LCD Monitor with Digital TV tuner

201T1SB/00

Digital HD TV monitor in a stylish package

Experience brilliant multimedia performance with this stylish, glossy and stunning display with Digital HD TV tuner! Combined with HDMI and AV inputs along with powerful sound the 201T1 takes entertainment to a new height!

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Digital HD TV monitor in a stylish package

  • 51 cm (20") w T-line

  • 1600 x 900 (HD+)

MPEG4 HDTV reception via DVBT tuner

HDTV allows you to watch High Definition TV in the best picture and sound quality without additional set-top box. With the built in DVBT tuner that can handle state-of-the-art MPEG-4 formats, you can now receive and watch High Definition TV programs and other rich multimedia contents in Digital Quality

Remote control for TV functions

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Up to 5ms response time for clear, fast moving action

Response time measures signal reaction speed in milliseconds. Faster response time is better as it eliminates visible image artifacts that could dampen your experience when viewing fast moving images or objects. In this case, this LCD panel gives you 5ms response time so that you can watch your LCD TV with a clear, fast moving action.

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