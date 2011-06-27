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BlueVision ultraHeadlight bulb

12336BVUS2

White 4000K light

Add style to your car’s looks. Philips BlueVision ultra produces 4,000K of high quality white light so your car will stand out on the road.

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White 4000K light

  • H3

  • 12V

  • 55W

White (4,000K) light to stand out

Trusted OE quality

UV-blocking quartz glass

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