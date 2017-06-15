2 year warranty
12258XVPS2
Take performance to the X-treme
Philips X-tremeVision plus car bulbs are among the brightest you can buy. They outshine most other car lamps with up to 130% more brightness and a superior beam length. So you see further, react faster and drive safer.
Type of lamp: H1
12 V,55 W
More light
Up to 350 h
Number of bulbs: 2
Philips X-tremeVision Plus is by far the safest, easiest and most efficient way to upgrade your car headlights within legal parameters. They are fully ECE certified.
Every potential failure of a spare part is a risk for you and your vehicle. This is especially true for headlights. Every broken headlight lamp reduces visibility and safety for you and the oncoming traffic. Philips X-tremeVision plus is optimized for a long and reliable lifetime. So you can see and be seen for longer than with any other high performance lamp.
With a combination of more light and increased color temperature, Philips X-tremeVision plus qualifies as one of the best performance beams in the halogen segment.
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