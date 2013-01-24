Home
Philips curved monitors take the viewing experience to a whole new level. Available in 24”, 27”, 32”, 34”, 43”, and 49” formats, Philips curved monitors are specifically shaped to mimick the natural curve of the eye, minimizing distortion and reducing distraction while creating a subtly immersive effect that draws you in. Equipped with a vast array of innovative features to help boost your productivity while enhancing your comfort, these monitors ensure more convenient, more enjoyable work and play.

The expansive 439P9H and 499P9H frameless displays offer ultra-wide formats that are a multi-tasker’s dream come true. Wide enough to replace the need for multiple screens in such contexts as financial institutions, trading floors, and other B2B sectors, these monitors offer deep 1500R or 1800R curvature, expanding the field of view and entering your peripheral vision for optimal ocular comfort. Designed to maximize your productivity, both monitors also feature USB-C docking.

Available in a large selection of curved monitors including the 345B1C, 346P1, 439P9H, and 499P9H, built-in USB 3.1 type-C docking with power delivery offers you the benefit of high-speed data transfer as well as flexible connectivity at the office or at home. Enjoy high-speed data transfer, power up your notebook, and plug peripherals directly into the monitor to transfer files, watch videos and more, all with the sweet simplicity of one reversible cable

Countless forward-thinking features mean countless reasons to love Philips curved monitors. The B2B as well as the B2C E1 and E9 ranges invite you to enjoy features such as the beauty of HDR resolution, the smooth gameplay of Adaptive Sync technology, the security of Windows Hello™ pop-up webcam, the connectivity of VGA, HDMI, and DisplayPort, and the energy savings of a PowerSensor, LightSensor, and Zero Power Switch. Protect your eyes with LowBlue and Flicker-Free technology, avoid back and neck strain with the ergonomic SmartErgoBase, and preserve the environment with lead and mercury-free housing and 100% recyclable packaging material.

  Stunning color, ultimate immersion
    Stunning color, ultimate immersion

    Experience real immersion with Philips Curved Monitors. The 32" curved E line monitor offers a truly immersive experience with stunning Full HD image quality. Ultra wide-color tech gives color quality that brings your images alive!

    Experience real immersion with Philips Curved Monitors. The 32" curved E line monitor offers a truly immersive experience with stunning Full HD image quality. Ultra wide-color tech gives color quality that brings your images alive! See all benefits

    Experience real immersion with Philips Curved Monitors. The 32" curved E line monitor offers a truly immersive experience with stunning Full HD image quality. Ultra wide-color tech gives color quality that brings your images alive! See all benefits

    Experience real immersion with Philips Curved Monitors. The 32" curved E line monitor offers a truly immersive experience with stunning Full HD image quality. Ultra wide-color tech gives color quality that brings your images alive! See all benefits

