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  • Encourages eating through fun learning Encourages eating through fun learning Encourages eating through fun learning

    Philips Avent Avent Customizable learning spoon 6m+

    SCF722/00

    Encourages eating through fun learning

    The Philips Avent customizable learning spoon is specially designed to help your child learn how to self-feed. It has a bendable handle and tip that you could customize according to your child’s grip and developmental needs as he/she grows.

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Suggested retail price: Php659.75

    Philips Avent Avent Customizable learning spoon 6m+

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    Encourages eating through fun learning

    Helps your child develop self-feeding skills

    Non-slip handles - easy grip, rest on bowl without sliding

    Non-slip handles - easy grip, rest on bowl without sliding

    Customisable handle and spoon tip

    Fit the child's grip and eating developmental stages

    Technical Specifications

    • Country of origin

      China
      Yes

    • What is included

      Spoon
      1  pcs

    • Development stages

      Stage
      6 months +

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