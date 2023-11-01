Search terms

    This product is designed to soak the feet in warm water, and effectively relaxthe feet by combining with bubble impact and massage wheel pressing feet, which is suitable for different people for foot massage. See all benefits

      Smart and foldable,Enjoy an automatic warm massage

      360° bubbles, comfortable foot massage

      • 800W quick heating
      • 3 temperature settings
      • Magnetic remote control

      High-power rapid heating

      Three levels of constant temperature heating: 40C, 43C, and 46C. Built-in 800W heater, fast heating without waiting for a long time. When you get home, turn on the foot massager and the water will be warm in just the time it takes you to put on comfortable home clothes.

      Massage with 4 turntables and 2 bump disks

      The soles and arches of the feet are equipped with 4 electric turntables for rotating and kneading. The turntables are removable, so they can be easily cleaned and less likely to trap dirt. Equipped with 2 bump disks at the heel, it gently stimulates and relax muscles. You can easily relieve foot fatigue.

      Blisters gushing out, comfortable up to the calves

      There are 2 nozzles at the bottom of the massager. Pressurized water jets pour upward from the nozzles, allowing the water bubbles to hit the entire foot. Even the calves can enjoy the spa.

      Stretchable and foldable barrel, easy to use and store

      Folding design, it is only 12.5cm thick when folded, occupying approximately 0.11m. It can be easily placed in a small room. Just pull and press to open up your little world of foot relaxation.

      Magnetic remote control: adjust the mode without bending

      Equipped with a remote control, you can adjust massage modes and massage functions without bending. Magnetic suction technology makes the remote control less likely to be lost.

      30 minutes timed massage

      After the water is heated to the set temperature, the massage turntables start to knead the feet and the massager calculates the massage time. It will automatically shut down when 30 minutes is reached to reduce the discomfort caused by excessive massage.

      Triple protection for free use

      Triple protection for safer use. The first protection: separation of water and electricity. DPS double insulated heating tube to prevent leakage of electricity. The second protection: leakage protection. Equipped with a leakage protection switch to achieve emergency automatic power outage within 0.1 seconds in case of accidents. The third protection: Over temperature protection. When the water temperature is above 50 , the massager will automatically stops heating with a warning voice reminds.

      Technical Specifications

      • General specifications

        Massage type
        • Kneading
        • Hot compress
        • Mechanical massage wheel
        Color
        Dark blue

      • Main parameters

        Auto shut-off time
        30 minutes
        Capacity
        8  L
        Rated Power
        800  W
        Temperature of heating
        40~46  °C
        Rated Voltage
        220-240V~

      • Country of origin

        Made in
        China

      • Service

        Warranty period
        2 years

