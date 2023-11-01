Smart and foldable,Enjoy an automatic warm massage
This product is designed to soak the feet in warm water, and effectively relaxthe feet by combining with bubble impact and massage wheel pressing feet, which is suitable for different people for foot massage. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Smart and foldable,Enjoy an automatic warm massage
This product is designed to soak the feet in warm water, and effectively relaxthe feet by combining with bubble impact and massage wheel pressing feet, which is suitable for different people for foot massage. See all benefits
Smart and foldable,Enjoy an automatic warm massage
This product is designed to soak the feet in warm water, and effectively relaxthe feet by combining with bubble impact and massage wheel pressing feet, which is suitable for different people for foot massage. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Smart and foldable,Enjoy an automatic warm massage
This product is designed to soak the feet in warm water, and effectively relaxthe feet by combining with bubble impact and massage wheel pressing feet, which is suitable for different people for foot massage. See all benefits
Three levels of constant temperature heating: 40C, 43C, and 46C. Built-in 800W heater, fast heating without waiting for a long time. When you get home, turn on the foot massager and the water will be warm in just the time it takes you to put on comfortable home clothes.
The soles and arches of the feet are equipped with 4 electric turntables for rotating and kneading. The turntables are removable, so they can be easily cleaned and less likely to trap dirt. Equipped with 2 bump disks at the heel, it gently stimulates and relax muscles. You can easily relieve foot fatigue.
There are 2 nozzles at the bottom of the massager. Pressurized water jets pour upward from the nozzles, allowing the water bubbles to hit the entire foot. Even the calves can enjoy the spa.
Folding design, it is only 12.5cm thick when folded, occupying approximately 0.11m. It can be easily placed in a small room. Just pull and press to open up your little world of foot relaxation.
Equipped with a remote control, you can adjust massage modes and massage functions without bending. Magnetic suction technology makes the remote control less likely to be lost.
After the water is heated to the set temperature, the massage turntables start to knead the feet and the massager calculates the massage time. It will automatically shut down when 30 minutes is reached to reduce the discomfort caused by excessive massage.
Triple protection for safer use. The first protection: separation of water and electricity. DPS double insulated heating tube to prevent leakage of electricity. The second protection: leakage protection. Equipped with a leakage protection switch to achieve emergency automatic power outage within 0.1 seconds in case of accidents. The third protection: Over temperature protection. When the water temperature is above 50 , the massager will automatically stops heating with a warning voice reminds.
General specifications
Main parameters
Country of origin
Service
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.