PPM5301DB/97
Massage care with wireless vibration and heating
Through the imitation of hand tapping with hot compress function, it can relieve muscle and joint pain. Multiple temperature levels and intensity are available. With the extension belt,it can also be used to massage other parts of the body.See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
3 levels of adjustable vibration: level 1 to wake up muscles, level 2 to relax muscles, and level 3 to deep massage. You can choose suitable levels by yourself to avoid damage and effectively remove fatigue.
The temperature of 5-level hot compress can be adjusted to promote vasodilation, strengthen local blood circulation, effectively relieve muscle tension, reduce local pain. You will have a full relaxation and fatigue relief of the day.
The main unit is detachable, which is more convenient to carry and clean. The host has a built in battery with a capacity of 1800mAh, which can be used for 90 minutes when fully charged.
Accurately massage the important acupoints of the knee, and cover more massage area. Using skin-friendly fabrics to enhance the experience, promote blood circulation, and relieve discomfort.
General specifications
Main parameters
Country of origin
Service
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.