    Knee massager

    PPM5301DB/97

    Massage care with wireless vibration and heating

    Through the imitation of hand tapping with hot compress function, it can relieve muscle and joint pain. Multiple temperature levels and intensity are available. With the extension belt,it can also be used to massage other parts of the body.

    Innovative and versatile, Fit and massage joints

    • Detachable controller
    • 3 levels of vibration
    • 5 hot compress levels

    Vibration mode, professional relaxation massage

    3 levels of adjustable vibration: level 1 to wake up muscles, level 2 to relax muscles, and level 3 to deep massage. You can choose suitable levels by yourself to avoid damage and effectively remove fatigue.

    Hot compress of 40-60°C, 5 adjustable levels

    The temperature of 5-level hot compress can be adjusted to promote vasodilation, strengthen local blood circulation, effectively relieve muscle tension, reduce local pain. You will have a full relaxation and fatigue relief of the day.

    The controller is detachable, no burden to carry around

    The main unit is detachable, which is more convenient to carry and clean. The host has a built in battery with a capacity of 1800mAh, which can be used for 90 minutes when fully charged.

    3D surround ergonomic design for better protect knees

    Accurately massage the important acupoints of the knee, and cover more massage area. Using skin-friendly fabrics to enhance the experience, promote blood circulation, and relieve discomfort.

    Technical Specifications

    • General specifications

      Net weight
      Approx. 310g

    • Main parameters

      Temperature of heating
      40-60  °C
      Battery
      2500mAh
      Charging port
      USB Type-C
      Charging Voltage
      5V
      Charging Current
      1A

    • Country of origin

      Made in
      China

    • Service

      Warranty period
      2 years

