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NECK MASSAGERMassage shawl

PPM3522

Warm kneading to relax body and mind

Combined 2-level hot compress function with 6-point kneading, it can massage and relax the shoulders, neck and back, also waist, legs and arms. Different massage modes and intensity levels are suitable for different groups of people.

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6-point massage on the upper back

Warm kneading to relax body and mind

  • Kneading and grasping

  • 2 hot compress levels

  • Dual wearable design

Upgarded massage nodes for better massage effect

The 3D massage nodes are arranged according to curves of shoulders and neck to cover larger area for massage. The upper massage heads are about 95mm wide, which increases the massage coverage and helps to lift and pull muscles strongly.The lower massage heads are about 75mm long, and the massage part is reasonably adjusted to help push and press the trapezius muscles.

45° oblique angle to fit the shoulder and neck curves

The massage nodes are at a 45 angle, fitting the curves of the human body and simulating manual kneading and grasping for a comfortable and powerful experience.

90 minutes of battery life, no worries about battery life

The massager has a built-in 2000mAh large-capacity battery. Once fully charged, it can be used for about 90 minutes. Intelligent scheduled massage for 10 minutes every day: During the time of drinking coffee, you can awaken the vitality of your shoulders and neck.

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