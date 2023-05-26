2 year warranty
PPM3521
Cares for shoulders and neck
Applied 3D 6-claw three-dimensional kneading mechanisms, the massage shawl simulates a real-life technique to massage shoulders and neck in grasping and rubbing. with the hot compress function, it can quickly relax the sore of neck muscles.
6-finger kneading
Joint care of shoulder & neck
Warm compress
The massager adopts an innovative 6-claw kneading mechanism, which simulates a real-life 6-finger massage technique, grasping while rubbing both shoulders and neck to quickly relax the neck muscles.
The massage claws can cover the neck and shoulders at the same time, kneading and squeezing the muscles, so that the neck and shoulders can be relaxed together.
Using a large-area heating process, the sore shoulders and neck are supplemented with warm and hot compresses to promote blood circulation, so that the muscles can quickly relax and release fatigue;
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