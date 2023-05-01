2 year warranty
PPM3304
Anytime private massage & relaxation
This neck massager uses a high-fitting kneading massage nodes, which simulates fingers to relax tight muscles. The ergonomic design cares and supports the neck. Hot compress promotes blood circulation so as to improve massage effect.
Finger pressing massage
Ergonomic support design
Thermostatically hot compress
Equipped with 4 high-fitting kneading massage nodes, it fully covers the levator scapula and trapezius muscles without missing any fatigued area. Simulating real fingers to physically rotate and knead, and adjust the intensity in 2 strength levels, which can easily cope with the fatigue and soreness of the neck muscles.
A constant temperature hot compress at 42C can effectively promote blood circulation, relax rigid muscles, and let the warmth reach the texture, for further enhancing the therapeutic effect of massage.
Designed according to ergonomics, it adapts to the natural shape of the neck, fits the neck curve, prevents crooked neck, and effectively reduces the compression of the cervical spine to protect the health of the neck.
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