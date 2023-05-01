Search terms

Neck massager

PPM3304
  • Anytime private massage & relaxation Anytime private massage & relaxation Anytime private massage & relaxation
    Anytime private massage & relaxation

    This neck massager uses a high-fitting kneading massage nodes, which simulates fingers to relax tight muscles. The ergonomic design cares and supports the neck. Hot compress promotes blood circulation so as to improve massage effect. See all benefits

      Imitate manual pressing massage to quickly relax the neck

      Equipped with 4 high-fitting kneading massage nodes, it fully covers the levator scapula and trapezius muscles without missing any fatigued area. Simulating real fingers to physically rotate and knead, and adjust the intensity in 2 strength levels, which can easily cope with the fatigue and soreness of the neck muscles.

      42℃ hot compress, promote blood circulation &relieve fatigue

      A constant temperature hot compress at 42C can effectively promote blood circulation, relax rigid muscles, and let the warmth reach the texture, for further enhancing the therapeutic effect of massage.

      Fits the neck curve and provides good neck support

      Designed according to ergonomics, it adapts to the natural shape of the neck, fits the neck curve, prevents crooked neck, and effectively reduces the compression of the cervical spine to protect the health of the neck.

      Soft and comfortable, strong support

      The main body uses slow rebound memory foam, which has a soft touch and can provide good support, assist the vertical cervical spine and avoid bad habits such as tilting the head. It helps users release stress and relax their minds and bodies.

      Intimate reminder, easy to operate

      Built-in voice prompt module, which makes it easy to operate the massager for users.

      Removable and washable to maintain healthy skin

      The pillowcase of the massager Removable and washable, which is convenient for daily care. You can maintain the pillowcase clean and hygienic for the health protection of the skin.

      Technical Specifications

      • General specifications

        Massage type
        • Hot compress
        • Kneading
        Color
        Light Blue
        Product Dimension (LxWxH)
        255x230x105  mm
        Net weight
        0.78 kg
        Main materials
        • Poly urethane
        • Mesh cloth

      • Main parameters

        Working voltage
        3.7 V
        Auto shut-off time
        15 minutes
        Temperature of heating
        42 (±3)  °C
        Working power
        12 W
        Battery
        3200 mAh
        Charging current
        1 A
        Charging voltage
        5 V
        Charging port
        USB Type-C
        Massage strength levels
        2

      • Country of origin

        Made in
        China

      • Service

        Warranty period
        2 years

