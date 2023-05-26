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Massage Headband

PPM1321

Enjoy a relaxing head massage

This band-type head massager provides a new way of head massage. It can comfortablly fit different head sizes. With its portbable size, you can enjoy relaxing kneading head massage and hot compress anywhere.

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With kneading and hot compress

Enjoy a relaxing head massage

  • 6-area kneading massage

  • Colorful screen controller

  • Adjustable headband

  • Breathable fabric

6-area air pressure kneading massage

The massage headband fits the head circumference and has 6 massage areas covering the forehead, temples, and occipital region. The air bag simulates kneading pressure of human hand massage, which can effectively relax the head muscles and enhance blood circulation.

3 levels of constant warm compress

The hot compress module with built-in temprature sensor can provide hot compress at a well-controlled temperature range, which can help to improve the blood circulation at forehead area.

Portable design

Unlike other head massager with helmet shape and size, this headband device is super light weight and portable. The combination of fabric main unit with external controller makes it easy to be folded to a handy size and take away.

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