DVD home theater system

HTS3568DW/98
Overall Rating / 5
  Powerful surround, high definition video
    -{discount-value}
    HDMI

    DVD home theater system

    HTS3568DW/98
    Overall Rating / 5

    Powerful surround, high definition video

    Enjoy an incredible home theater experience with this powerful system. Wireless rear speakers eliminate cable clutter and deliver high quality surround sound. Also enjoy sharp pictures with HDMI 1080p upscaling and convenient iPod docking.

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    DVD home theater system

    Powerful surround, high definition video

    Enjoy an incredible home theater experience with this powerful system. Wireless rear speakers eliminate cable clutter and deliver high quality surround sound. Also enjoy sharp pictures with HDMI 1080p upscaling and convenient iPod docking.

    Powerful surround, high definition video

    Enjoy an incredible home theater experience with this powerful system. Wireless rear speakers eliminate cable clutter and deliver high quality surround sound. Also enjoy sharp pictures with HDMI 1080p upscaling and convenient iPod docking.

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    DVD home theater system

    Powerful surround, high definition video

    Enjoy an incredible home theater experience with this powerful system. Wireless rear speakers eliminate cable clutter and deliver high quality surround sound. Also enjoy sharp pictures with HDMI 1080p upscaling and convenient iPod docking.

      Powerful surround, high definition video

      with wireless rear speakers

      Dock included for convenient playback from your iPod/iPhone

      Dock included for convenient playback from your iPod/iPhone

      Use the docking station for your iPod and iPhone, and enjoy music from your iPod and iPhone on the home theater system.

      Wireless rear speakers for fewer wires across your room

      Wireless rear speakers for fewer wires across your room

      Wireless rear speakers give you scalability and mobility in speaker placement. Developed using interference-free technology, wireless speakers provide full surround sound without unsightly wire connections.

      Hi-Speed USB 2.0 Link plays video/music from USB flash drive

      Hi-Speed USB 2.0 Link plays video/music from USB flash drive

      The Universal Serial Bus or USB is a protocol standard that is conveniently used to link PCs, peripherals and consumer electronic equipment. Hi-Speed USB devices have a data transfer rate of up to 480 Mbps - up from the 12 Mbps in original USB ones. With Hi-Speed USB 2.0 Link, all you have to do is plug in your USB device, select the movie, music or photo and play away.

      HDMI 1080p upscales to high definition for sharper pictures

      HDMI 1080p upscales to high definition for sharper pictures

      HDMI 1080p upscaling delivers images that are crystal clear. Movies in standard definition can now be enjoyed in true high definition resolution - ensuring more details and more true-to-life pictures. Progressive Scan (represented by "p" in "1080p') eliminates the line structure prevalent on TV screens, again ensuring relentlessly sharp images. To top it off, HDMI makes a direct digital connection that can carry uncompressed digital HD video as well as digital multichannel audio, without conversions to analog - delivering perfect picture and sound quality, completely free from noise.

      DoubleBASS for an extended, deep bass experience

      DoubleBASS for an extended, deep bass experience

      DoubleBASS ensures you hear even the deepest bass tones from compact-sized subwoofers. It captures low frequencies and recreates them in the audible range of the subwoofer - delivering sound with more boom and panache, and ensuring you a full, uncompromised listening experience.

      EasyLink to control all HDMI CEC devices via a single remote

      EasyLink to control all HDMI CEC devices via a single remote

      EasyLink lets you control multiple devices like DVD players, Blu-ray players, TV's etc. with one remote. It uses HDMI CEC industry-standard protocol to share functionality between devices through the HDMI cable. With one touch of a button, you can operate all your connected HDMI CEC enabled equipment simultaneously. Functions like standby and play can now be carried out with absolute ease.

      DTS, Dolby Digital and Pro Logic II surround sound

      DTS, Dolby Digital and Pro Logic II surround sound

      A built-in DTS and Dolby Digital decoder eliminates the need for an external decoder by processing all six channels of audio information to provide a surround sound experience and an astoundingly natural sense of ambience and dynamic realism. Dolby Pro Logic II provides five channels of surround processing from any stereo source.

      DivX Ultra Certified for enhanced playback of DivX videos

      DivX Ultra Certified for enhanced playback of DivX videos

      With DivX support, you are able to enjoy DivX encoded videos in the comfort of your living room. The DivX media format is an MPEG4-based video compression technology that enables you to save large files like movies, trailers and music videos on media like CD-R/RW, and DVD recordable discs. DivX Ultra combines DivX playback with great features like integrated subtitles, multiple audio languages, multiple tracks and menus into one convenient file format.

      Karaoke Scoring for fun and exciting song contests at home

      Karaoke Scoring for fun and exciting song contests at home

      Add a dash of fun to your Karaoke sessions with Karaoke Scoring. Allow your performance to be judged for further improvement, or for friendly competitions. Karaoke Scoring automatically rates your singing and gives you a humorous picture that is tied to how well you did. The fun never ends.

      Plays WMV, DivX, WMA, MP3 and JPEG digital camera photos

      Plays WMV, DivX, WMA, MP3 and JPEG digital camera photos

      Play virtually any media format you want - whether they be WMV, DivX, MP3s or JPEGs. Experience the unbeatable convenience of great playability, and the luxury of sharing media files on your TV or home theater system - in the comfort of your living room.

      Plays CD, (S)VCD, DVD, DVD+R/RW, DVD-R/RW, DVD+R DL

      Plays CD, (S)VCD, DVD, DVD+R/RW, DVD-R/RW, DVD+R DL

      Play virtually any disc you want - whether they be CDs, (S)VCDs, DVDs, DVD+R, DVD-R, DVD+RW, DVD-RW or DVD+R DL. Experience unbeatable flexibility and the convenience of playing all your discs on the one device.

      Technical Specifications

      • Picture/Display

        D/A converter
        12 bit, 108 MHz
        Picture enhancement
        • High Def (720p, 1080i, 1080p)
        • Progressive scan

      • Sound

        Output power (RMS)
        4x125W, 2x250W
        Total Power (RMS)
        1000  W
        D/A converter
        24 bit, 192 kHz
        Frequency response
        180-14000  Hz
        Signal to noise ratio
        >65 dB
        Sound System
        • DTS
        • Dolby Digital
        • Dolby Prologic II
        • Stereo
        Sound Enhancement
        • Class "D" Digital Amplifier
        • Night Mode
        Equalizer settings
        • Rock
        • Action
        • Classic
        • Concert
        • Drama
        • Lounge
        • Gaming
        • Sports

      • Video Playback

        Compression formats
        • DivX 3.11
        • DivX 4.x
        • DivX 5.x
        • DivX 6.0
        • DivX Ultra
        • MPEG1
        • MPEG2
        • WMV
        Playback Media
        • DVD-Video
        • CD-R/CD-RW
        • DVD+R/+RW
        • DVD-R/-RW
        • Video CD/SVCD
        Video disc playback system
        • NTSC
        • PAL

      • Audio Playback

        Compression format
        • MP3
        • WMA
        Playback Media
        • DVD+R/+RW
        • CD-R/RW
        • DVD-R/-RW
        • USB flash drive
        MP3 bit rates
        32-256 kbps and VBR

      • Still Picture Playback

        Picture Compression Format
        JPEG
        Playback Media
        • DVD+R/+RW
        • CD-R/RW
        • DVD-R/-RW
        • USB flash drive
        Picture Enhancement
        • Rotate
        • Zoom
        • Slideshow with music playback

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        No. of preset Audio Channels
        40
        Tuner Bands
        FM

      • Connectivity

        Front / Side connections
        • Microphone input 3.5mm jack
        • Hi-Speed USB
        • MP3 Line-in
        Rear Connections
        • HDMI output
        • Component Video output
        • S-Video out
        • Composite video (CVBS) output
        • AUX in
        • Wireless Ready Connector
        • FM Antenna
        • Easy-Fit Speaker Connectors
        • Digital coaxial in

      • Power

        Power supply
        120/230VAC, 50/60Hz
        Standby power consumption
        < 1 W
        Power consumption
        180  W

      • Loudspeakers

        Satellite Speaker
        • 4 Floor standing pillars
        • Wireless rear speakers
        Satellite speaker drivers
        3" full range woofer
        Satellite speaker impedance
        6  ohm
        Satellite speaker freq range
        150-20000  Hz
        Center Speaker
        • Magnetically shielded
        • 3 way
        Center speaker drivers
        • 1 x 2" tweeter
        • 2 x 2.5" woofers
        Center freq range
        150-20000  Hz
        Center speaker impedance
        3  ohm
        Subwoofer driver
        8" high efficiency woofer
        Subwoofer freq range
        40-150  Hz
        Subwoofer impedance
        3  ohm
        Subwoofer type
        Passive

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        • Dock for iPod
        • Wireless transmitter
        • Wireless receiver
        • Remote Control
        • 2 x AAA Batteries
        • CVBS video cable
        • FM antenna
        • Power cord
        • Quick start guide
        • User Manual
        • World Wide Warranty leaflet

      • Dimensions

        Set Width
        435  mm
        Set Height
        58  mm
        Set Depth
        360  mm
        Set weight
        4.04  kg
        Transmitter width
        48.5  mm
        Transmitter height
        88.3  mm
        Transmitter depth
        49  mm
        Receiver Width
        126  mm
        Receiver Height
        131.5  mm
        Receiver Depth
        126  mm
        Surround Speaker Width
        262  mm
        Surround Speaker Height
        1199  mm
        Surround Speaker Depth
        264  mm
        Surround speaker Weight
        3.53  kg
        Center Speaker Width
        440  mm
        Center Speaker Height
        105  mm
        Center Speaker Depth
        75  mm
        Center Speaker Weight
        1.39  kg
        Subwoofer Width
        163  mm
        Subwoofer Height
        363  mm
        Subwoofer Depth
        369  mm
        Subwoofer Weight
        5.08  kg
        Packaging Width
        765  mm
        Packaging Height
        620  mm
        Packaging Depth
        410  mm
        Weight incl. Packaging
        28  kg

      • Outer Carton

        EAN
        87 12581 38945 1
        Gross weight
        29.53  kg
        Height
        62  cm
        Length
        76.5  cm
        Nett weight
        25.73  kg
        Number of consumer packagings
        1
        Tare weight
        3.8  kg
        Width
        41  cm

      • Packaging dimensions

        Depth
        41  cm
        EAN
        87 12581 38945 1
        Gross weight
        29.53  kg
        Height
        62  cm
        Nett weight
        25.73  kg
        Number of products included
        1
        Packaging type
        Carton
        Tare weight
        3.8  kg
        Width
        76.5  cm

      • Product dimensions

        Cable length
        0  cm
        Depth
        0  cm
        Height
        0  cm
        Weight
        0  kg
        Width
        0  cm

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • Dock for iPod
      • Wireless transmitter
      • Wireless receiver
      • Remote Control
      • 2 x AAA Batteries
      • CVBS video cable
      • FM antenna
      • Power cord
      • Quick start guide
      • User Manual
      • World Wide Warranty leaflet

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

