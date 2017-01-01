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    Straightener

    HP8300/00

    Professional results in a convenient way

    Straighten your way. The easy to use yet highly effective Simply SalonStraight, has ceramic straightening plates and operates to a professional styling temperature of 180ºC.

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    Straightener

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    Professional results in a convenient way

    Simply SalonStraight

    • SalonStraight
    • Ceramic
    Ceramic plates for smooth gliding and shiny hair

    Ceramic plates for smooth gliding and shiny hair

    Ceramic is microscopically smooth and durable by nature and it is one of the best materials for straightening plates. The plates glide effortlesly through your hair, giving you perfect shiny hair.

    180°C temperature for beautiful results

    180°C temperature for beautiful results

    This high temperature enables you change the shape of your hair, and gives you that perfect look like you've just come from the salon.

    Fast heat up time, ready to use in 60 seconds

    Fast heat up time, ready to use in 60 seconds

    The straightener has a fast heat up time, being ready to use in 60 seconds

    Easy storage hook for convenient storage

    Easy storage hook for convenient storage

    The rubberised hook is located at the base of the handle and provides another storage option, particularly convenient for use in the home or when staying at a hotel.

    Compact design for easy handling

    Compact design for easy handling

    Compact and ergonomic, this hairdryer benefits from a clever modern design. This results in a dryer that is light and easy to handle yet small enough to store virtually anywhere.

    Universal voltage

    Universal voltage

    Worldwide voltage for getting the perfect travel companion

    1.8 m power cord

    1.8 m power cord

    Easy lock for convenient storage

    .

    Swivel cord to prevent tangled wires

    Useful swivel cord technology rotates the cord to prevent tangled wires.

    Technical Specifications

    • Hair type

      End result
      Straight
      Hair length
      • Medium
      • Short
      • Long
      Hair thickness
      • Thin
      • Thick
      • Medium

    • Technical specifications

      Voltage
      110-240  V
      Cord length
      1,8  m
      Heating time
      60s
      Maximum temperature
      180  °C

    • Features

      Swivel cord
      Yes

    • Service

      2-year worldwide guarantee
      Yes

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