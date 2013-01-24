Home
SalonShine Ion

Hairdryer

HP4887
  Thermoprotect 57°C with ion nourishment
    Thermoprotect 57°C with ion nourishment

    Protect your hair but still get professional drying results with the SalonShine hairdryer. ThermoProtect retains a constant caring temperature of 57ºC, looking after your hair during drying. See all benefits

      Thermoprotect 57°C with ion nourishment

      • 1500W
      • IonBoost
      • Comb diffuser
      Ion nourishment: Streams of ions are released, surrounding your hair for penetration of moisture deep into the follicle, leaving you with shiny, smooth, moisture rich hair.

      This hairdryer benefits from a foldable handle. The result is a small, compact hair dryer that will easily pack into the smallest spaces and you can take virtually anywhere.

      Technical Specifications

      • Serviceability

        Replacement
        Yes

      • Pallet

        Pallet dimensions
        1200x800x2048  mm
        Pallet quantity
        256  pcs
        Number of layers
        8
        Number of A-boxes per layer
        4

      • Logistic data

        CTV code
        8844-887-00
        EAN
        Yes
        Country of origin
        China

      • Weight and dimensions F-box

        Net product dimensions excl. attachments
        151x77x236  mm
        Weight of net product incl. attachements
        444  g
        F-box dimensions
        258x94x218  mm
        F-box volume (cm3)
        5287
        F-box weight (including product)
        591  g

      • Weight and dimensions A-box

        A-box dimensions
        530x394x238  mm
        A-box volume (cm3)
        49699
        A-box weight (including products)
        5528  g
        Number of F-boxes in A-box
        8

      • Technical specifications

        Voltage
        220-240  V
        Power
        1500  W
        Material housing
        ABS
        Cord length
        1.8  m
        Color/finishing
        Icy silver,green pearl and green lightening

