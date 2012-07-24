2 year warranty
Discontinued
Dry and style your hair easily from root to tip
Want a straight shiny finish to your blow dry? The SalonDry ‘n’ Straight features 1800W of ionic drying power plus a floating comb to help you finish your straight style perfectly all over.
1800W
Floating comb
IonBoost
The airflow is directed on to the comb as it glides through the hair to achieve beautiful straight results easier than ever. The comb can be used for precision straightening or for touch ups.
The floating comb follows the curves of your scalp and allows you to straighten your hair from root to tip.
The speed and heat required can be easily adjusted to create the perfect style. Six different settings ensure full control for precise and tailored styling.
2.0
of 5
1
Review
100%
recommend this product
Ladybird
24/07/2012
United Kingdom
Longlasting
My husband bought this for me as he saw that I was constantly complaining about my previous hairdryer/styler. This proved to be an excellent replacement. I have now used it for 3 years and it has worked wonders whether I have simply wanted to dry my hair, straighten it or curl. It is a powerful device and suitable for me as I have a lot of hair, thick and long which takes quite a long time to do. It does not power off like other hair dryers I have used. So am really pleased with it. thank you Philips.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HP4867/17 Hairdryer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HP4867/17 Hairdryer