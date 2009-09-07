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Discontinued

BrillianceLCD monitor with Pivot base, USB, Audio

220P1ES/00

Professional ergonomic display boosts productivity

With advanced ergonomics and enhanced features like SmartImage, Smart Ergo Base, Front Stereo Audio and USB port, the 220P1 business display boosts your productivity

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Professional ergonomic display boosts productivity

  • 56 cm (22") w P-line

  • Format 16:10

90 degree screen rotation and smart cable management

ScreenRotate makes it possible to use a monitor in either the landscape and portrait mode; to change orientation for a better view of a selected document or image, the monitor is rotated to the desired orientation.

USB port to enhance multimedia experience

The universal serial bus or USB is a standard protocol for linking PCs and peripherals. Because it delivers high speed at a low cost, USB has become the most popular method for connecting peripheral devices to a computer. A port located on a monitor directly in the user's line of sight provides easy, high-speed connectivity for USB devices at a convenient location. (USB 2.0 support is dependent on your PC's USB configuration; when connected to a PC that supports USB 2.0, your monitor is USB 2.0 compatible)

Tilt and swivel adjustment for an ideal viewing angle

Screen tilt and swivel is a mechanism built into the base permits the monitor to swivel and tilt backward or forward.

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