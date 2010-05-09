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Discontinued

BrillianceLCD monitor with Ergo base, USB, Audio

220B2CS/00

Eco-friendly display for enhanced productivity

Eco-friendly, EPEAT Gold certified Philips 220B2 Business display with ZeroWatt switch, 0.1watt Soft off mode, Ergo Base, Stereo Audio and a USB Hub enhances your productivity

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Eco-friendly display for enhanced productivity

  • 22'' (55.9 cm) B-line

  • WSXGA+

SmartImage: Optimized user-friendly display experience

SmartImage is an exclusive leading edge Philips technology that analyzes the content displayed on your screen and gives you optimized display performance. This user friendly interface allows you to select various modes like Office, Image, Entertainment, Economy etc., to fit the application in use. Based on the selection, SmartImage dynamically optimizes the contrast, color saturation and sharpness of images and videos for ultimate display performance. The Economy mode option offers you major power savings. All in real time with the press of a single button!

USB Hub with 2 ports for easy connections*

USB Hub allows user to conveniently connect their plug and play multimedia devices such as USB memory devices, camera, portable HDD, Web camera, PDA, Printer and many other devices which has USB connection available. The conveniently located USB 2.0 Hub on the monitor allows USB 2.0 signals to pass thru to the computer. Note that many devices like cameras and HDD may need to be powered On independently, as they have higher power requirements than the monitor USB Hub can provide.

Stylish SmartTouch controls

SmartTouch controls are intelligent, touch sensitive icons that replace protruding buttons. Responding to your lightest touch, SmartTouch controls, for example, power up your monitor or brighten and sharpen your display with SmartImage Lite. When activated, SmartTouch icons glow to indicate that your commands have been implemented.

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