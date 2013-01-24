It is very easy to find the name of your garment steamer. Just check the product box, it is written there such as StyleTouch Pure, EasyTouch Plus, Steam & Go etc.
Search terms
It is very easy to find the name of your garment steamer. Just check the product box, it is written there such as StyleTouch Pure, EasyTouch Plus, Steam & Go etc.
We recommend using demineralized water for all Philips garment steamers: it prevents limestone build up in the appliance.
Please never use ironing or perfumed water in your Philips garment steamer. By using these, your steamer gets contaminated and might get damaged or fail.
When you are not sure what descaling routine you should use, you can always find the correct instructions in the user manual. Please keep in mind that not all garment steamers have a descaling function.
If you do not have the user manual anymore, please try to find your appliance model number on your steamer (should look like GCXXX). Knowing this number, you can find all the product information on the Philips website. If you have any questions, please always feel free to contact Philips Consumer Care
Our Consumer Care team is always here to support and help you.
Hotline: 632-6679000
Toll Free : 1-800-10 Philips
1-800-10-7445477
Monday – Friday: 9:00am – 6:00pm
Saturday: 9:00 – 1:00pm