1. The Philips IntelliSite Pathology Solution has obtained market access clearance as IVD for primary diagnosis in approx. 50 countries, such as EEA (European Economic Area), USA, Canada, Japan, South Korea, and other countries in Asia, Middle East and South America.

2. Philips DCP research study, results are specific to the institution where they were obtained and may not reflect the results achievable at other institutions (2018)

3. Collaboration Suite is not intended for diagnostic, monitoring or therapeutic purposes or in any other manner for regular medical practice.