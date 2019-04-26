“We made a bold decision to go completely digital and to change our entire laboratory’s way of working,” Dr. van Den Berghe stated during his presentation. “The decision to go digital has paid off for our laboratory in terms of efficiency, staff satisfaction, and tracking patient and slide data in our hospital. This award celebrates this bold decision and the commitment from our team that made this a success for our hospital and patients.”

“Digital pathology enhances clinical confidence in our findings by delivering the right result the first time. It has also become much easier to share information with clinicians from other disciplines.” Dr. van Den Berghe stated. “Remote consultancy creates opportunities for collaboration with other hospitals in Europe and the US. Together, we can get a better understanding of rare tumors and how to treat them. Ultimately, the biggest winner will be the patient.”

The ceremony concluded with a review of the Philips portfolio and the handing over of the award by Stuart Shand, Commercial Director Europe at Philips Digital & Computational Pathology. Dr. van Den Berghe received the award on behalf of AZ Sint-Jan’s entire pathology team. The physical award, which depicts a traditional glass slide joined with a richly detailed whole slide digital image, represents the journey from the microscope to the digital screen.