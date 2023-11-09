Search terms

Enhancing the remote radiologist user experience  with innovative solutions

White paper ∙ By Philips, Barco ∙ Nov 09, 2023 ∙ 3 min read

White paper

Radiology

Hospitals and health systems have faced challenges that have taken a toll on clinicians. Radiology departments are handling more and increasingly complex cases, with restricted resources and staff shortages. This leaves them facing burnout. 

 

Many radiologists have discovered working from home offers some distinct advantages, including improving work-life balance, saving time on commutes, and for some, fewer interruptions resulting in higher productivity. 

This white paper focuses on

  • Addressing remote radiology issues 
  • Enhancing clinical productivity for remote radiologists 
  • Supporting collaboration to help achieve better patient outcomes 
  • Reimagining the remote reading environment 
  • Tips for optimizing the home workspace

Download white paper (9.96MB)
Radiologist performing a reporting

Addressing the challenges facing work-from-home radiologists

Working remotely can be frustrating and inefficient without appropriate software, equipment and support. Radiologists working from home should have a workspace that provides the same level of support they expect when reporting on-site.

 

Barco and Philips are focused on improving solutions, workflows, equipment and environment for remote radiology. By combining exceptional workflows and equipment, we offer the support you need to create a comfortable, efficient home reading location.

Tips for creating a remote reading workspace

From the technical requirements to ergonomics, setting up a home reading environment can be challenging for both hospital and radiologist. Philips and Barco offer the support needed to create a comfortable, efficient home reading location. 

 

Download the white paper, which includes a remote workspace checklist.

White paper

Enhancing the remote radiologist user experience

Download (9.96MB)

Subscribe to our email updates

Subscribe
Radiology Informatics

Radiology Informatics

Image Management 

Ease the radiologist workflow, allowing smooth reporting and simple inclusion of image measurements into the report while manipulating the images.

We are always interested in engaging with you.

Let us know how we can help.

1
Select your area of interest
2
Contact details

Footnotes
 

[1] Guenette JP, Smith SE. Burnout: Prevalence and associated factors among radiology residents in New England with comparison against United States resident physicians in other specialties. AJR 2017; 209:136 141

[2] Harolds JA, Parikh JR, Bluth EI, et al. Burnout of radiologists: Frequency, risk factors, and remedies: A report of the ACR commission on human resources. J Am Coll Radiol 2016;13:411 6, doi.org/10.1016/j.jacr.2015.11.003

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue
© Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2023. All rights reserved.

Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.