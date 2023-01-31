Recorded webinar ∙ By Philips Healthcare ∙ Jan 31, 2023 ∙ 3 min read
“If you’re good at pathology with a microscope, you will be good at pathology on the screen.”
Charlotte Orndal, MD, PhD, is Senior Consultant in Pathology at Sahlgrenska University Hospital in Gothenburg, Sweden. She received her PhD in Medical Genetics from the Lund University Hospital Department of Clinical Genetics. In 2016 she started working for Unilabs, first as Responsible Pathologist in the UniPath project, including implementation of a new LIS and digital pathology as primary tools for histopathology, and later as Medical Lead of Unilabs Pathology Sweden. Dr. Orndal has a special interest in workflows, quality and how technology can help patients and customers. Her primary fields of study have been in gynecological pathology, including the cervical cancer prevention program, neuropathology and perinatal pathology.
Results are specific to the institution where they were obtained and may not reflect the results achievable at other institutions.
