Magnetic Resonance Upgrades
    SmartPath upgrades and

    trade-ins for MRI

    While dStream technology is an integral part of all new Ingenia MR systems, owners of installed systems can now enjoy outstanding clinical performance, an excellent patient experience, and exceptional economic value. SmartPath to dStream is a cost-effective path to digital broadband MR and is available for Achieva and Intera systems.
    Prof. Andrea Falini
    Prof. Andrea Falini, Chief of Neuroradiology at San Raffaele Hospital in Milan, Italy discusses the benefits of SmartPath to dStream upgrade on a Philips Achieva system

    SmartPath to dStream

     

    High quality images and remarkable speed are possible with our dStream digital broadband architecture. Enjoy up to 40% more SNR* and enhanced throughput with channel-independent RF technology that makes upgrades easy.

     

    A SmartPath to dStream upgrade offers full dStream capability, without installing a completely new system. Your get a fast, cost effective way to move to digital MRI.
    Learn more about SmartPath to dStream
    * Up to 40% more SNR compared to Achieva as non-digital/dStream system
    Upgrading to a dStream system without pulling out the bore is a great achievement. This really puts Philips in a class of its own.”

    Prof. C. Truwit, MD, PhD, Chief of Radiology

    Hennepin County Medical Center, Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA

    Extend the life of your system

     

    The SmartPath to dStream program essentially extends system lifetime. You get a system that is like new, at a substantially lower cost than a new system. There is no need to design a new MR suite. The magnet can remain in the exam room while the makeover takes place resulting in much less disturbance to your facility.

    man laying in magnetic resonance machine smartpath
    This cost-effective upgrade to a state-of-the-art MRI system adds another 10 years of support without buying a brand new system.

    SmartPath to dStream is easy to deploy

     

    Take a quick look at how easy it is to transform your current Philips MRI system to the new dStream digital broadband architecture.

    A SmartPath MR upgrade is available for these MR systems

    magnetic resonance device
    Achieva 3.0T TX System
    magnetic resonance device
    Achieva 3.0T System
    magnetic resonance device
    Achieva XR System
    magnetic resonance device
    Achieva 1.5T System
    magnetic resonance device
    Intera 1.5T (ACS-NT) System

    Find the right clinical applications for your needs

     

    Our software solutions provide you with a wide range of clinical applications. Use the selector tool to find the right clinical applications to serve your needs.

     

    The clinical application selector will help you find applications available to you through a SmartPath to dStream upgrade
    Clinical application selector
    In-bore experience

     

    You can turn the MRI exam into an event. This immersive in-bore experience offers headfirst patients a comforting, engaging visual/audio distraction. Voice guidance can be given through the headphones, helping patients to relax and hold still for better image quality.
    Read more
    MR Body Map

     

    Clinical cases from nearly every anatomy 

     

    Explore 100+ clinical cases from your peers around the globe, that showcase how Philips MR digital technology strengthens your imaging needs.

     

       

    Learn more

    Receive exclusive updates and offers

    Interested in learning more about our SmartPath solutions in magnetic resonance imaging and how you can enhance your equipment’s performance? Sign up for our email list and receive more specific information or a tailored offering.
    Explore our comprehensive portfolio of SmartPath upgrades and trade-ins:

