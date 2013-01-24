Home
Image Guided Therapy Upgrades
    c bogen smart path

    SmartPath upgrades and

    trade-ins for Image Guided Therapy

     

    Achieve low dose and excellent visibility with an AlluraClarity upgrade. Extend the life of your interventional lab with a Catalyst conversion or enable advanced procedures in interventional radiology, cardiology, neuroradiology, and oncology with Live Image Guidance tools.
    AlluraClarity family of X-ray systems with ClarityIQ
    Watch to see how the interventional community is showing us that the AlluraClarity family of X-ray systems with ClarityIQ has fulfilled its ambition and promise

    AlluraClarity upgrade

     

    During interventions you want to see with confidence – every time. AlluraClarity with ClarityIQ allows you to do this at low dose. In fact, from 18 peer-reviewed clinical studies with 3840 patients, comes one truth – you can achieve significantly lower dose across clinical areas, patients, and operators* using this technology.

     

    We’ve received spontaneous reaction from the fields of interventional neuroradiology, interventional cardiology, interventional oncology and vascular. Each suggests you can simplify your procedures, manage dose to patient and staff, and work with confidence.
    Explore clinically proven AlluraClarity
    * In 18 individual comparative studies, Philips ClarityIQ was associated with reductions in patient radiation exposure

    Interventional tools and visualization

     

    Our Live Image Guidance tools and wide screen technology help enable advanced procedures through intelligent and intuitive integration of multi-modality images at the point of treatment, helping physicians make confident diagnoses and enabling real-time therapy monitoring.
    stentboost live

    StentBoost Live

     

    • Live enhanced visualization of device positioning and deployment
    • Procedural effectiveness and efficiency with enhanced visualization of moving intracoronary devices
    • Seamless integration into standard of care workflow for optimized PCI
    smartperfusion

    SmartPerfusion

     

    • Perfusion imaging technology that supports determination of treatment endpoint
    • Supports physicians in assessing treatment effect by providing instant perfusion parameter changes
    • Provides seamless and automated guidance
    • Standardizes pre-and post-comparison runs through guided positioning
    dynamic coronary

    Dynamic Coronary Roadmap

     

    • Real-time, automatic, motion compensated coronary imaging for guidance
    • Navigate coronary arteries efficiently and with confidence
    • Seamless integration into standard of care workflow and in daily clinical practice
    SmartPath Catalyst conversion

     

    Extend the life of your interventional lab. Philips SmartPath Catalyst program is the practical and cost effective way to transform your current system into state-of-the-art Philips Azurion interventional suite.
    catalyst
    A Catalyst conversion brings new life to your current system and makes it look and perform as if completely new. You retain highly valuable structural components of your existing Philips imaging lab, allowing costs to be reduced. At the same time, we will swap in new functional parts to your system, such as the imaging and control circuitry and flat detector.
    Benefits:
    • System renewal
    • Cost savings
    • Minimal room construction
    • Enhanced image quality
    • More efficient workflow
    • Reduced downtime
    • Training provided
    • Support and warranty
    • Maintain patient capacity
    Take a closer look at the SmartPath Catalyst conversion program
    Use our Value Calculator now to discover the true value of a SmartPath Catalyst conversion.

    SmartPath Catalyst conversion is available for these systems:

    interventional x-ray allura in hospital solution
    Integris Monoplane
    interventional x-ray allura
    Integris Biplane
    allura xper fd
    Allura Xper FD Release 1

    Do you want to explore the Catalyst transformation from old to new in a virtual 3D setting?

    Take a look at our new virtual reality experience

    Receive exclusive updates and offers

     

    Interested in learning more about our SmartPath solutions in the interventional suite and how you can enhance your equipment’s performance? Sign up for our email list and receive more specific information or a tailored offering.
    Explore our comprehensive portfolio of SmartPath upgrades and trade-ins:

