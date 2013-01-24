Installed Product details page will give you access to the following information:

Installed Product number

Philips internal asset number

Product Name

Philips description of the product

Modality

Group of products such as US – Ultrasound, CT – Computer Tomography

Product

Product number

Serial Number

Serial number* of the Installed Product

Tech ID

Philips internal technical ID

UDI

Unique Device Identifier

Customer Inventory Number

Customized Installed Product number entered by a CS Portal user with the ‘Update Installed Product Information’ authorization.

Custom IP Name

Customized Installed Product name entered by a CS Portal user with the ‘Update Installed Product Information’ authorization.

Room/Department

Maintain Room/Department name or number where the product is located that was entered by a CS Portal user with the ‘Update Installed Product Information’ authorization.

Data Installed

Installation date as per Philips install base records

System End of Life

System End of Life** shows End of Life date of the Installed Product. After this date Philips no longer guarantee the full support of the product.

System End of Service

System End of Service** shows End of Support date on the Installed Product. After this date all service activities will be stopped.

Calendar

Calendar with planned visits for the current month for a given Installed Product. When clicking on ’Go To Calendar’ button you will be directed to Calendar page where you can find more information about planned visits in the other months for that Installed Product.

Primary FSE (Technician), secondary FSE (Technician), tertiary FSE (Technician)

Name of Engineer, Technician** assigned to a given Installed Product.

Entitled

Provide information if Installed Product is covered by Contract/Warranty.

SLCP indicator

Shows if this is software or hardware.