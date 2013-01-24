Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

Magnetic Resonance
mr virtual reality masthead

The MR patient journey.

Augmented.

Contact us

Use the power of virtual reality to prepare your patients


“Before anything else, preparation is the key to success.”

- Alexander Graham Bell
 

Knowing what to expect before an MRI scan can be an important part of a positive patient experience. Patients who are well prepared are likely to be calmer, which helps scans to run smoothly and lets your staff work more efficiently. Both patient and staff satisfaction play a role in your institution’s economic well being.

We have recognized the value of good preparation. Using virtual reality, we have created an experience that takes your patients on a journey – not just telling them but showing them what to expect. Together with Infor-Med, Maxima Medical Center Veldhoven and Radboud University Medical Center Nijmegen, we’re bringing MRI to life and helping enhance the patient experience.
Contact us
mri scan experience video thumbnail
Watch the trailer
*

Contact information

* This field is mandatory
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
By specifying your reason for contact we will be able to provide you with a better service.
We work with partners and distributors who may contact you about this Philips product on our behalf.
*
*

What does this mean?
Final CEE consent

Experience the video in virtual reality now!

experience the video in virtual reality

Step 1. Open the video on your phone (you will need to have the

YouTube¹ app installed)

Step 2. Click on the goggles icon on the bottom right of the screen

Step 3. Put your phone in your VR goggles and start experiencing!
Watch the video in VR on your phone

Read more about patient experience

mri in bore experience image

MRI in-bore experience

 

Our MRI in-bore experience is specifically designed to enhance patient cooperation and workflow, and deliver an experience that elevates patient comfort.

More
relaxed patients reduced motion image

Relaxed patients, reduced motion, improved productivity

 

Can improving MRI patient experience help to reduce motion artifacts and repeated sequences and thus have a financial benefit?

More
enhancing the patients image

Enhancing the experience through design of the environment

 

By researching how people feel, move and interact with each other in the healthcare environment we have identified ways in which we can enhance the experience.

More
¹YouTube LLC, whose principal place of business is at 901 Cherry Avenue, San Bruno, CA 94066, United States 

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand