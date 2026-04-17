3D SmartQuant Neuro¹ allows you to perform MR imaging with an AI-accelerated single quantification scan. The resulting data can be used as input for Synthethic MR software, SyMRI² to synthesize MR images with different contrasts, brain parenchyma fraction maps and/or brain segmentation maps.
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1. Philips SyntAc used in combination with SmartSpeed, is providing the input for the SynthethicMR software, SyMRI. Any quantification reference in the present material is provided solely by SyMRI software.