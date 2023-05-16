Give your surgical teams simple, more flexible imaging to make fast, informed decisions with the Philips Image Guided Therapy Mobile C-arm System 3000 – Zenition 30. Flat Detector technology along with advanced imaging algorithms and a Personalized IQ feature provide outstanding image quality and dose efficiency, Unique surgeon control and the Touch Screen Module empower end users by giving more control, while the electromagnetic brakes reduce manual effort.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
For immediate technical support, please use the phone numbers below.
Philips Philippines
Call: 1800 8739 5228 (for GLOBE and TOUCH MOBILE)
Call: 1800 1441 0432 (for PLDT and SMART)
Media Gallery
Features
Achieve more user autonomy
Achieve more user autonomy
Conveniently position the C-arm from table-side, with the help of controls for Electromagnetic brakes mounted on the surgeon handle on the detector housing. Surgeon Control allows you to simply unlock the brakes by pressing a button, and to position the C-arm quickly. This feature accelerates your surgical workflow and reduces your dependence on surgical staff. 84% of users believe that the combination of the Surgeon Control and the Touch Screen Module can reduce the need for supporting staff.¹
Achieve more user autonomy
Conveniently position the C-arm from table-side, with the help of controls for Electromagnetic brakes mounted on the surgeon handle on the detector housing. Surgeon Control allows you to simply unlock the brakes by pressing a button, and to position the C-arm quickly. This feature accelerates your surgical workflow and reduces your dependence on surgical staff. 84% of users believe that the combination of the Surgeon Control and the Touch Screen Module can reduce the need for supporting staff.¹
Achieve more user autonomy
Conveniently position the C-arm from table-side, with the help of controls for Electromagnetic brakes mounted on the surgeon handle on the detector housing. Surgeon Control allows you to simply unlock the brakes by pressing a button, and to position the C-arm quickly. This feature accelerates your surgical workflow and reduces your dependence on surgical staff. 84% of users believe that the combination of the Surgeon Control and the Touch Screen Module can reduce the need for supporting staff.¹
Conveniently position the C-arm from table-side, with the help of controls for Electromagnetic brakes mounted on the surgeon handle on the detector housing. Surgeon Control allows you to simply unlock the brakes by pressing a button, and to position the C-arm quickly. This feature accelerates your surgical workflow and reduces your dependence on surgical staff. 84% of users believe that the combination of the Surgeon Control and the Touch Screen Module can reduce the need for supporting staff.¹
Dedicated pediatric mode
Dedicated pediatric mode
Exam settings enable low dose modes for pediatrics. Imaging and dose settings can be tailored to small objects and pediatric patients by removing the X-ray grid. 84% of users believe the pediatric mode could lead to more confidence in treating pediatric patients.²
Dedicated pediatric mode
Exam settings enable low dose modes for pediatrics. Imaging and dose settings can be tailored to small objects and pediatric patients by removing the X-ray grid. 84% of users believe the pediatric mode could lead to more confidence in treating pediatric patients.²
Dedicated pediatric mode
Exam settings enable low dose modes for pediatrics. Imaging and dose settings can be tailored to small objects and pediatric patients by removing the X-ray grid. 84% of users believe the pediatric mode could lead to more confidence in treating pediatric patients.²
Exam settings enable low dose modes for pediatrics. Imaging and dose settings can be tailored to small objects and pediatric patients by removing the X-ray grid. 84% of users believe the pediatric mode could lead to more confidence in treating pediatric patients.²
Reduce manual effort and optimize workflow
Reduce manual effort and optimize workflow
Reduce manual effort to lock and unlock brakes with the controls for the electromagnetic brakes provided on either side of the C-stand. This further contributes to an improved workflow for the technician, as all the brakes can be released from one place. 98% of users believe that the electromagnetic brakes support an efficient workflow.³
Reduce manual effort and optimize workflow
Reduce manual effort to lock and unlock brakes with the controls for the electromagnetic brakes provided on either side of the C-stand. This further contributes to an improved workflow for the technician, as all the brakes can be released from one place. 98% of users believe that the electromagnetic brakes support an efficient workflow.³
Reduce manual effort and optimize workflow
Reduce manual effort to lock and unlock brakes with the controls for the electromagnetic brakes provided on either side of the C-stand. This further contributes to an improved workflow for the technician, as all the brakes can be released from one place. 98% of users believe that the electromagnetic brakes support an efficient workflow.³
Reduce manual effort to lock and unlock brakes with the controls for the electromagnetic brakes provided on either side of the C-stand. This further contributes to an improved workflow for the technician, as all the brakes can be released from one place. 98% of users believe that the electromagnetic brakes support an efficient workflow.³
Achieve your economic goals with a reliable system
Achieve your economic goals with a reliable system
Zenition 30 comes with a promise of higher uptime over its entire lifecycle thanks to a highly reliable design. Philips Remote Expert Connect enables proactive service, remote diagnosis and resolution further boosting the availability of the system for your busy OR. With our Healthcare Operational Services multi-tier service agreements portfolio, you will be able to address your maintenance challenges and balance your financial goals.
Achieve your economic goals with a reliable system
Zenition 30 comes with a promise of higher uptime over its entire lifecycle thanks to a highly reliable design. Philips Remote Expert Connect enables proactive service, remote diagnosis and resolution further boosting the availability of the system for your busy OR. With our Healthcare Operational Services multi-tier service agreements portfolio, you will be able to address your maintenance challenges and balance your financial goals.
Achieve your economic goals with a reliable system
Zenition 30 comes with a promise of higher uptime over its entire lifecycle thanks to a highly reliable design. Philips Remote Expert Connect enables proactive service, remote diagnosis and resolution further boosting the availability of the system for your busy OR. With our Healthcare Operational Services multi-tier service agreements portfolio, you will be able to address your maintenance challenges and balance your financial goals.
Achieve your economic goals with a reliable system
Achieve your economic goals with a reliable system
Zenition 30 comes with a promise of higher uptime over its entire lifecycle thanks to a highly reliable design. Philips Remote Expert Connect enables proactive service, remote diagnosis and resolution further boosting the availability of the system for your busy OR. With our Healthcare Operational Services multi-tier service agreements portfolio, you will be able to address your maintenance challenges and balance your financial goals.
Let the system adapt to your needs
Let the system adapt to your needs
Create your unique profile as per your preference of imaging and general parameters. Every time you log in, the system will automatically adjust to your settings. Create and store multiple profiles to take care of changing users.
Let the system adapt to your needs
Create your unique profile as per your preference of imaging and general parameters. Every time you log in, the system will automatically adjust to your settings. Create and store multiple profiles to take care of changing users.
Let the system adapt to your needs
Create your unique profile as per your preference of imaging and general parameters. Every time you log in, the system will automatically adjust to your settings. Create and store multiple profiles to take care of changing users.
Create your unique profile as per your preference of imaging and general parameters. Every time you log in, the system will automatically adjust to your settings. Create and store multiple profiles to take care of changing users.
Enhance cyber security with standard Windows® platform
Enhance cyber security with standard Windows® platform
This platform accommodates new software options to extend your systems clinical relevance. With the Windows operating system, it also supports compliance with the latest security standards to protect patient data and prevent malware attacks which can affect service delivery.
Enhance cyber security with standard Windows® platform
This platform accommodates new software options to extend your systems clinical relevance. With the Windows operating system, it also supports compliance with the latest security standards to protect patient data and prevent malware attacks which can affect service delivery.
Enhance cyber security with standard Windows® platform
This platform accommodates new software options to extend your systems clinical relevance. With the Windows operating system, it also supports compliance with the latest security standards to protect patient data and prevent malware attacks which can affect service delivery.
Enhance cyber security with standard Windows® platform
Enhance cyber security with standard Windows® platform
This platform accommodates new software options to extend your systems clinical relevance. With the Windows operating system, it also supports compliance with the latest security standards to protect patient data and prevent malware attacks which can affect service delivery.
High power enables high-quality imaging
High power enables high-quality imaging
Zenition 30 is available in a 4kW and 2.1kW configuration, allowing you to meet the diverse needs of your OR. By harnessing this power, the 4kW configuration delivers sharp images of a static anatomy, while high frame rates combine with low pulse width to cater for your needs with a moving anatomy. Up to 90% reduction in X-ray dose in skeleton mode from selecting a wide range of dose -frame rate combinations.⁴
High power enables high-quality imaging
Zenition 30 is available in a 4kW and 2.1kW configuration, allowing you to meet the diverse needs of your OR. By harnessing this power, the 4kW configuration delivers sharp images of a static anatomy, while high frame rates combine with low pulse width to cater for your needs with a moving anatomy. Up to 90% reduction in X-ray dose in skeleton mode from selecting a wide range of dose -frame rate combinations.⁴
High power enables high-quality imaging
Zenition 30 is available in a 4kW and 2.1kW configuration, allowing you to meet the diverse needs of your OR. By harnessing this power, the 4kW configuration delivers sharp images of a static anatomy, while high frame rates combine with low pulse width to cater for your needs with a moving anatomy. Up to 90% reduction in X-ray dose in skeleton mode from selecting a wide range of dose -frame rate combinations.⁴
Zenition 30 is available in a 4kW and 2.1kW configuration, allowing you to meet the diverse needs of your OR. By harnessing this power, the 4kW configuration delivers sharp images of a static anatomy, while high frame rates combine with low pulse width to cater for your needs with a moving anatomy. Up to 90% reduction in X-ray dose in skeleton mode from selecting a wide range of dose -frame rate combinations.⁴
Gain flexibility with high range of movement
Gain flexibility with high range of movement
Zenition 30 comes with a total angulation travel of 156 degrees, giving you enhanced accessibility and support when positioning around challenging anatomies. The excellent C-arm depth of 73 cm gives you the confidence to accommodate wide variety of patients. Users can easily operate the system, thanks to the supple movements of the fully counterbalanced C-arm and light weight of the system.
Gain flexibility with high range of movement
Zenition 30 comes with a total angulation travel of 156 degrees, giving you enhanced accessibility and support when positioning around challenging anatomies. The excellent C-arm depth of 73 cm gives you the confidence to accommodate wide variety of patients. Users can easily operate the system, thanks to the supple movements of the fully counterbalanced C-arm and light weight of the system.
Gain flexibility with high range of movement
Zenition 30 comes with a total angulation travel of 156 degrees, giving you enhanced accessibility and support when positioning around challenging anatomies. The excellent C-arm depth of 73 cm gives you the confidence to accommodate wide variety of patients. Users can easily operate the system, thanks to the supple movements of the fully counterbalanced C-arm and light weight of the system.
Zenition 30 comes with a total angulation travel of 156 degrees, giving you enhanced accessibility and support when positioning around challenging anatomies. The excellent C-arm depth of 73 cm gives you the confidence to accommodate wide variety of patients. Users can easily operate the system, thanks to the supple movements of the fully counterbalanced C-arm and light weight of the system.
Fast and personalized imaging
Fast and personalized imaging
One-click procedure-specific protocols can set the required image quality parameters without applying overly high X-ray dose according to the ALARA principle. These imaging parameters can be further customized with user profiles. Simply select a choice from a predefined list of system and image quality preferences, based on contrast, sharpness, blur and noise. 80% of users believe that the personalized image quality profiles will help them avoid adjustments to the image settings during a procedure.³
Fast and personalized imaging
One-click procedure-specific protocols can set the required image quality parameters without applying overly high X-ray dose according to the ALARA principle. These imaging parameters can be further customized with user profiles. Simply select a choice from a predefined list of system and image quality preferences, based on contrast, sharpness, blur and noise. 80% of users believe that the personalized image quality profiles will help them avoid adjustments to the image settings during a procedure.³
Fast and personalized imaging
One-click procedure-specific protocols can set the required image quality parameters without applying overly high X-ray dose according to the ALARA principle. These imaging parameters can be further customized with user profiles. Simply select a choice from a predefined list of system and image quality preferences, based on contrast, sharpness, blur and noise. 80% of users believe that the personalized image quality profiles will help them avoid adjustments to the image settings during a procedure.³
One-click procedure-specific protocols can set the required image quality parameters without applying overly high X-ray dose according to the ALARA principle. These imaging parameters can be further customized with user profiles. Simply select a choice from a predefined list of system and image quality preferences, based on contrast, sharpness, blur and noise. 80% of users believe that the personalized image quality profiles will help them avoid adjustments to the image settings during a procedure.³
Reduce clutter in the OR with space‑saving design
Reduce clutter in the OR with space‑saving design
OR space is the most valuable space in the hospital. Maximize the design of your OR and smoothen your workflow with the space saving design of Zenition 30. The system is ideal for smaller orthopedic OR's and pain clinics, with a compact design allowing for easy wheel-in and wheel-out, and smooth navigation ofnarrow corridors and spaces.
Reduce clutter in the OR with space‑saving design
OR space is the most valuable space in the hospital. Maximize the design of your OR and smoothen your workflow with the space saving design of Zenition 30. The system is ideal for smaller orthopedic OR's and pain clinics, with a compact design allowing for easy wheel-in and wheel-out, and smooth navigation ofnarrow corridors and spaces.
Reduce clutter in the OR with space‑saving design
OR space is the most valuable space in the hospital. Maximize the design of your OR and smoothen your workflow with the space saving design of Zenition 30. The system is ideal for smaller orthopedic OR's and pain clinics, with a compact design allowing for easy wheel-in and wheel-out, and smooth navigation ofnarrow corridors and spaces.
OR space is the most valuable space in the hospital. Maximize the design of your OR and smoothen your workflow with the space saving design of Zenition 30. The system is ideal for smaller orthopedic OR's and pain clinics, with a compact design allowing for easy wheel-in and wheel-out, and smooth navigation ofnarrow corridors and spaces.
Achieve more user autonomy
Dedicated pediatric mode
Reduce manual effort and optimize workflow
Achieve your economic goals with a reliable system
Conveniently position the C-arm from table-side, with the help of controls for Electromagnetic brakes mounted on the surgeon handle on the detector housing. Surgeon Control allows you to simply unlock the brakes by pressing a button, and to position the C-arm quickly. This feature accelerates your surgical workflow and reduces your dependence on surgical staff. 84% of users believe that the combination of the Surgeon Control and the Touch Screen Module can reduce the need for supporting staff.¹
Achieve more user autonomy
Conveniently position the C-arm from table-side, with the help of controls for Electromagnetic brakes mounted on the surgeon handle on the detector housing. Surgeon Control allows you to simply unlock the brakes by pressing a button, and to position the C-arm quickly. This feature accelerates your surgical workflow and reduces your dependence on surgical staff. 84% of users believe that the combination of the Surgeon Control and the Touch Screen Module can reduce the need for supporting staff.¹
Achieve more user autonomy
Conveniently position the C-arm from table-side, with the help of controls for Electromagnetic brakes mounted on the surgeon handle on the detector housing. Surgeon Control allows you to simply unlock the brakes by pressing a button, and to position the C-arm quickly. This feature accelerates your surgical workflow and reduces your dependence on surgical staff. 84% of users believe that the combination of the Surgeon Control and the Touch Screen Module can reduce the need for supporting staff.¹
Conveniently position the C-arm from table-side, with the help of controls for Electromagnetic brakes mounted on the surgeon handle on the detector housing. Surgeon Control allows you to simply unlock the brakes by pressing a button, and to position the C-arm quickly. This feature accelerates your surgical workflow and reduces your dependence on surgical staff. 84% of users believe that the combination of the Surgeon Control and the Touch Screen Module can reduce the need for supporting staff.¹
Dedicated pediatric mode
Dedicated pediatric mode
Exam settings enable low dose modes for pediatrics. Imaging and dose settings can be tailored to small objects and pediatric patients by removing the X-ray grid. 84% of users believe the pediatric mode could lead to more confidence in treating pediatric patients.²
Dedicated pediatric mode
Exam settings enable low dose modes for pediatrics. Imaging and dose settings can be tailored to small objects and pediatric patients by removing the X-ray grid. 84% of users believe the pediatric mode could lead to more confidence in treating pediatric patients.²
Dedicated pediatric mode
Exam settings enable low dose modes for pediatrics. Imaging and dose settings can be tailored to small objects and pediatric patients by removing the X-ray grid. 84% of users believe the pediatric mode could lead to more confidence in treating pediatric patients.²
Exam settings enable low dose modes for pediatrics. Imaging and dose settings can be tailored to small objects and pediatric patients by removing the X-ray grid. 84% of users believe the pediatric mode could lead to more confidence in treating pediatric patients.²
Reduce manual effort and optimize workflow
Reduce manual effort and optimize workflow
Reduce manual effort to lock and unlock brakes with the controls for the electromagnetic brakes provided on either side of the C-stand. This further contributes to an improved workflow for the technician, as all the brakes can be released from one place. 98% of users believe that the electromagnetic brakes support an efficient workflow.³
Reduce manual effort and optimize workflow
Reduce manual effort to lock and unlock brakes with the controls for the electromagnetic brakes provided on either side of the C-stand. This further contributes to an improved workflow for the technician, as all the brakes can be released from one place. 98% of users believe that the electromagnetic brakes support an efficient workflow.³
Reduce manual effort and optimize workflow
Reduce manual effort to lock and unlock brakes with the controls for the electromagnetic brakes provided on either side of the C-stand. This further contributes to an improved workflow for the technician, as all the brakes can be released from one place. 98% of users believe that the electromagnetic brakes support an efficient workflow.³
Reduce manual effort to lock and unlock brakes with the controls for the electromagnetic brakes provided on either side of the C-stand. This further contributes to an improved workflow for the technician, as all the brakes can be released from one place. 98% of users believe that the electromagnetic brakes support an efficient workflow.³
Achieve your economic goals with a reliable system
Achieve your economic goals with a reliable system
Zenition 30 comes with a promise of higher uptime over its entire lifecycle thanks to a highly reliable design. Philips Remote Expert Connect enables proactive service, remote diagnosis and resolution further boosting the availability of the system for your busy OR. With our Healthcare Operational Services multi-tier service agreements portfolio, you will be able to address your maintenance challenges and balance your financial goals.
Achieve your economic goals with a reliable system
Zenition 30 comes with a promise of higher uptime over its entire lifecycle thanks to a highly reliable design. Philips Remote Expert Connect enables proactive service, remote diagnosis and resolution further boosting the availability of the system for your busy OR. With our Healthcare Operational Services multi-tier service agreements portfolio, you will be able to address your maintenance challenges and balance your financial goals.
Achieve your economic goals with a reliable system
Zenition 30 comes with a promise of higher uptime over its entire lifecycle thanks to a highly reliable design. Philips Remote Expert Connect enables proactive service, remote diagnosis and resolution further boosting the availability of the system for your busy OR. With our Healthcare Operational Services multi-tier service agreements portfolio, you will be able to address your maintenance challenges and balance your financial goals.
Achieve your economic goals with a reliable system
Achieve your economic goals with a reliable system
Zenition 30 comes with a promise of higher uptime over its entire lifecycle thanks to a highly reliable design. Philips Remote Expert Connect enables proactive service, remote diagnosis and resolution further boosting the availability of the system for your busy OR. With our Healthcare Operational Services multi-tier service agreements portfolio, you will be able to address your maintenance challenges and balance your financial goals.
Let the system adapt to your needs
Let the system adapt to your needs
Create your unique profile as per your preference of imaging and general parameters. Every time you log in, the system will automatically adjust to your settings. Create and store multiple profiles to take care of changing users.
Let the system adapt to your needs
Create your unique profile as per your preference of imaging and general parameters. Every time you log in, the system will automatically adjust to your settings. Create and store multiple profiles to take care of changing users.
Let the system adapt to your needs
Create your unique profile as per your preference of imaging and general parameters. Every time you log in, the system will automatically adjust to your settings. Create and store multiple profiles to take care of changing users.
Create your unique profile as per your preference of imaging and general parameters. Every time you log in, the system will automatically adjust to your settings. Create and store multiple profiles to take care of changing users.
Enhance cyber security with standard Windows® platform
Enhance cyber security with standard Windows® platform
This platform accommodates new software options to extend your systems clinical relevance. With the Windows operating system, it also supports compliance with the latest security standards to protect patient data and prevent malware attacks which can affect service delivery.
Enhance cyber security with standard Windows® platform
This platform accommodates new software options to extend your systems clinical relevance. With the Windows operating system, it also supports compliance with the latest security standards to protect patient data and prevent malware attacks which can affect service delivery.
Enhance cyber security with standard Windows® platform
This platform accommodates new software options to extend your systems clinical relevance. With the Windows operating system, it also supports compliance with the latest security standards to protect patient data and prevent malware attacks which can affect service delivery.
Enhance cyber security with standard Windows® platform
Enhance cyber security with standard Windows® platform
This platform accommodates new software options to extend your systems clinical relevance. With the Windows operating system, it also supports compliance with the latest security standards to protect patient data and prevent malware attacks which can affect service delivery.
High power enables high-quality imaging
High power enables high-quality imaging
Zenition 30 is available in a 4kW and 2.1kW configuration, allowing you to meet the diverse needs of your OR. By harnessing this power, the 4kW configuration delivers sharp images of a static anatomy, while high frame rates combine with low pulse width to cater for your needs with a moving anatomy. Up to 90% reduction in X-ray dose in skeleton mode from selecting a wide range of dose -frame rate combinations.⁴
High power enables high-quality imaging
Zenition 30 is available in a 4kW and 2.1kW configuration, allowing you to meet the diverse needs of your OR. By harnessing this power, the 4kW configuration delivers sharp images of a static anatomy, while high frame rates combine with low pulse width to cater for your needs with a moving anatomy. Up to 90% reduction in X-ray dose in skeleton mode from selecting a wide range of dose -frame rate combinations.⁴
High power enables high-quality imaging
Zenition 30 is available in a 4kW and 2.1kW configuration, allowing you to meet the diverse needs of your OR. By harnessing this power, the 4kW configuration delivers sharp images of a static anatomy, while high frame rates combine with low pulse width to cater for your needs with a moving anatomy. Up to 90% reduction in X-ray dose in skeleton mode from selecting a wide range of dose -frame rate combinations.⁴
Zenition 30 is available in a 4kW and 2.1kW configuration, allowing you to meet the diverse needs of your OR. By harnessing this power, the 4kW configuration delivers sharp images of a static anatomy, while high frame rates combine with low pulse width to cater for your needs with a moving anatomy. Up to 90% reduction in X-ray dose in skeleton mode from selecting a wide range of dose -frame rate combinations.⁴
Gain flexibility with high range of movement
Gain flexibility with high range of movement
Zenition 30 comes with a total angulation travel of 156 degrees, giving you enhanced accessibility and support when positioning around challenging anatomies. The excellent C-arm depth of 73 cm gives you the confidence to accommodate wide variety of patients. Users can easily operate the system, thanks to the supple movements of the fully counterbalanced C-arm and light weight of the system.
Gain flexibility with high range of movement
Zenition 30 comes with a total angulation travel of 156 degrees, giving you enhanced accessibility and support when positioning around challenging anatomies. The excellent C-arm depth of 73 cm gives you the confidence to accommodate wide variety of patients. Users can easily operate the system, thanks to the supple movements of the fully counterbalanced C-arm and light weight of the system.
Gain flexibility with high range of movement
Zenition 30 comes with a total angulation travel of 156 degrees, giving you enhanced accessibility and support when positioning around challenging anatomies. The excellent C-arm depth of 73 cm gives you the confidence to accommodate wide variety of patients. Users can easily operate the system, thanks to the supple movements of the fully counterbalanced C-arm and light weight of the system.
Zenition 30 comes with a total angulation travel of 156 degrees, giving you enhanced accessibility and support when positioning around challenging anatomies. The excellent C-arm depth of 73 cm gives you the confidence to accommodate wide variety of patients. Users can easily operate the system, thanks to the supple movements of the fully counterbalanced C-arm and light weight of the system.
Fast and personalized imaging
Fast and personalized imaging
One-click procedure-specific protocols can set the required image quality parameters without applying overly high X-ray dose according to the ALARA principle. These imaging parameters can be further customized with user profiles. Simply select a choice from a predefined list of system and image quality preferences, based on contrast, sharpness, blur and noise. 80% of users believe that the personalized image quality profiles will help them avoid adjustments to the image settings during a procedure.³
Fast and personalized imaging
One-click procedure-specific protocols can set the required image quality parameters without applying overly high X-ray dose according to the ALARA principle. These imaging parameters can be further customized with user profiles. Simply select a choice from a predefined list of system and image quality preferences, based on contrast, sharpness, blur and noise. 80% of users believe that the personalized image quality profiles will help them avoid adjustments to the image settings during a procedure.³
Fast and personalized imaging
One-click procedure-specific protocols can set the required image quality parameters without applying overly high X-ray dose according to the ALARA principle. These imaging parameters can be further customized with user profiles. Simply select a choice from a predefined list of system and image quality preferences, based on contrast, sharpness, blur and noise. 80% of users believe that the personalized image quality profiles will help them avoid adjustments to the image settings during a procedure.³
One-click procedure-specific protocols can set the required image quality parameters without applying overly high X-ray dose according to the ALARA principle. These imaging parameters can be further customized with user profiles. Simply select a choice from a predefined list of system and image quality preferences, based on contrast, sharpness, blur and noise. 80% of users believe that the personalized image quality profiles will help them avoid adjustments to the image settings during a procedure.³
Reduce clutter in the OR with space‑saving design
Reduce clutter in the OR with space‑saving design
OR space is the most valuable space in the hospital. Maximize the design of your OR and smoothen your workflow with the space saving design of Zenition 30. The system is ideal for smaller orthopedic OR's and pain clinics, with a compact design allowing for easy wheel-in and wheel-out, and smooth navigation ofnarrow corridors and spaces.
Reduce clutter in the OR with space‑saving design
OR space is the most valuable space in the hospital. Maximize the design of your OR and smoothen your workflow with the space saving design of Zenition 30. The system is ideal for smaller orthopedic OR's and pain clinics, with a compact design allowing for easy wheel-in and wheel-out, and smooth navigation ofnarrow corridors and spaces.
Reduce clutter in the OR with space‑saving design
OR space is the most valuable space in the hospital. Maximize the design of your OR and smoothen your workflow with the space saving design of Zenition 30. The system is ideal for smaller orthopedic OR's and pain clinics, with a compact design allowing for easy wheel-in and wheel-out, and smooth navigation ofnarrow corridors and spaces.
OR space is the most valuable space in the hospital. Maximize the design of your OR and smoothen your workflow with the space saving design of Zenition 30. The system is ideal for smaller orthopedic OR's and pain clinics, with a compact design allowing for easy wheel-in and wheel-out, and smooth navigation ofnarrow corridors and spaces.
Zenition mobile C-arm systems are available for sale in a limited number of countries. Please check with your local representative for availability in your market.
510k certification pending for Zenition 30 mobile C-arm system.
1. Results obtained during claims substantiation study performed in February and September 2022 by Use-Lab GmbH, an independent company. Response is based on 42 clinicians around the world, who answered a questionnaire after a usability study with additional hands-on time with the system.
2. Results obtained during claims substantiation study performed in February and September 2022 by Use-Lab GmbH, an independent company. Response is based on 50 clinicians around the world, who answered a questionnaire after a usability study with additional hands-on time with the system.
3. Results obtained during claims substantiation study performed in February and September 2022 by Use-Lab GmbH, an independent company. Response is based on 37 clinicians around the world, who answered a questionnaire subsequent to a usability study with additional hands-on time with the system.
4. The X-ray dose reductions refer to specific features and will vary depending on the dose parameters selected.
5. Optional for 2.1 kW configuration and standard for 4 kW configuration.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.