SmartCT Soft Tissue Helical creates CBCT images to help spot soft tissue changes in the Angio suite. The new protocol with dual-axis acquisition trajectory and improved reconstruction software results in images with improved image appearance compared to conventional cone beam acquisition techniques. SmartCT Soft Tissue Helical is our improved CBCT protocol for neurovascular care with a fast 8 secs trajectory, metal artifact and motion compensation algorithms to further improve image quality.

Features
SmartCT empowers you to easily adopt 3D imaging in the lab
Despite the advantages of 3D imaging, it can still be considered difficult to perform by many users. To take the guesswork out of 3D acquisition, SmartCT provides step-by-step guidance and visual aids during acquisition to help easily acquire 3D images. 3D imaging can enhance diagnostic accuracy [1-3], support improved treatment outcomes[4-6] and increase procedural efficiency in the interventional lab [7].
Control advanced 3D visualization and measurement tools at tableside​
Using simple tablet gestures, you can carry out advanced measurements and visualizations on the touchscreen at tableside to study the disease in great detail. SmartCT 3D images can help reveal information not apparent on DSA images. This additional information may change diagnosis, treatment planning or treatment delivery, supporting better patient outcomes[4-9]. ​
Automatic motion compensation for neuro helical​​
The Automatic motion compensation algorithm is a Helical Soft Tissue option, which the physician can use to salvage a CBCT soft tissue scan during which the patient had moved. During stroke procedures, the patient is not always sedated, and this often results in significant head motion, affecting the value of the 3D scan and often requiring a second scan. The automatic motion compensation algorithm takes the original scan and re-runs the reconstruction software to generate an improved volume.
Disclaimer
* The user level of expertise required is described in the Instructions for Use as the Intended Operator Profile
SmartCT R3.0 is subject to regulatory clearance and may not be available in all markets. Contact your sales representative for more details.
