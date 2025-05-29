SmartCT Angio
SmartCT Angio offers a 3D-RA (3D rotational angiography) acquisition protocol that provides extensive 3D visualization of bone and vessels based on a single contrast-enhanced rotational angiogram. Its high-resolution 3D reconstructions provide critical information about depth and the relationship of one vessel to another to support accurate assessment of bone and vasculature.

Clinical image gallery

Features
3D imaging at tableside​
With the touchscreen, you can easily acquire 3D images and interact with SmartCT tools in a natural and effortless way. Once acquired, the SmartCT viewing application automatically opens your 3D image with the correct rendering and viewing tools on the touchscreen module. All tools work with touchscreen simplicity within the sterile area. ​
Reveal information not apparent on DSA images​
SmartCT offers advanced reconstruction techniques to improve anatomical visualization. Once acquired, you can manipulate advanced visualizations such as 3D MPR on the tableside touchscreen to evaluate the disease with great detail. SmartCT 3D images can help reveal information not apparent on DSA images, which can impact clinical decisions.​
SmartCT Vessel Analysis supports treatment planning​
Select two points of a vessel to quickly define a vessel path on a 3D volume. The path is automatically detected and rendered in different views to support easy inspection of vessel and device positioning with straightened, curved and cross-section reformats. The vessel dimensions are automatically extracted, and landing zones can be specified and later overlaid on live fluoroscopy. Finally, optimal projection angles for catheterization can be identified and later recalled with a single button press.​
SmartCT Vessel Analysis supports treatment planning​

Documentation

SmartCT Product Brochure
PDF|11.38 MB

Disclaimer
SmartCT R3.0 is subject to regulatory clearance and may not be available in all markets. Contact your sales representative for more details.