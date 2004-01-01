12 to 5 MHz extended operating frequency range. Fine pitch, high resolution linear array. 50 mm effective aperture length. 10° of trapezoidal imaging. Steerable pulsed wave, color Doppler, and Color Power Angio, Panoramic, SonoCT, XRES, and harmonic imaging*. High resolution superficial applications including vascular, small parts, breast, and musculoskeletal imaging. Contrast applications*. Elastography – strain-based (EPIQ 7, EPIQ 5 and iU22 systems). Supports biopsy guide capabilities. (* Not all features are available on all systems)
