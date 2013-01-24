Search terms
Oxy-CRG is an indicator of breathing efficiency and brain maturity. It combines the compressed trends of a neonate’s beat-to-beat heart rate, respiration, and oxygenation levels and presents them in a straightforward display on Philips patient monitors.
Offering a comprehensive evaluation of status
Provides data to support neonatal decisions
View trends for up to 50 events for informed decisions
