IntelliSpace Anywhere Mobile platform image distribution

IntelliSpace Anywhere

Mobile platform image distribution

Philips IntelliSpace Anywhere* is a flexible image distribution system that expands the reach of our IntelliSpace Enterprise Imaging Solution. With it, your team can access clinical review information from almost any device.

iSyntax technology

iSyntax technology grows with you

IntelliSpace Anywhere is based on iSyntax technology and an open architecture to enhance mobility, performance, and unlimited scalability.
Zero footprint solution || Accessible anytime, virtually

Zero footprint solution for easy access

This is a HTML5-based, zero-footprint solution that can be accessed via almost any device** including PC or mobile device, with no downloads or installation required.
Advanced communication capabilities || Enhanced communication

Advanced communication capabilities to simplify collaboration

Users across the enterprise can review patient exams and diagnostic reports and take advantage of rich, embedded workflow and communication advancements.
Adaptable user interface

Adaptable user interface fits diverse devices

Built to conform to the device used to access it, IntelliSpace Anywhere features an adaptable user interface that’s both simple and intuitive.
Zero installation

Zero installation to reduce set-up time

IntelliSpace Anywhere is native to IntelliSpace, so setting up access, permissions, and an audit trail is straightforward. Rollout requires minimal effort and zero installation.

Connect care. Drive clinical excellence.

IntelliSpace Radiology facilitates collaboration throughout the enterprise to enhance clinician workflow, patient care and financial outcomes. See our Enterprise Imaging, for more information.
  • *This product is for clinical review and not intended for diagnosis or primary interpretations.
  • **Mobile device must meet minimum resolution requirements of 1024x768.

