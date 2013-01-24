Philips & Getinge

Where more complex minimally invasive procedures are done by surgeons, a Hybrid OR becomes essential. It provides you with the flexibility to perform both open and minimally invasive procedures in one room. Philips Hybrid OR combines advanced image-guided therapy solutions Getinge’s OR solutions including the operating table, ceiling equipment, laminar airflow, anesthesia, etc. Benefit from excellent imaging and the flexibility of our Azurion imaging system seamlessy integrated with the Maquet Magnus table.
For immediate technical support, please use the phone numbers below.
Philips Philippines
Call: 1800 8739 5228 (for GLOBE and TOUCH MOBILE)
Call: 1800 1441 0432 (for PLDT and SMART)