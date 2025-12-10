ICCA transforms the critical care landscape by delivering comprehensive and structured documentation for advanced clinical decision support. It consolidates critical patient data, from admission notes to real-time vital signs and laboratory results, into a single, intuitive flowsheet. This integration empowers clinicians by giving them quick access to comprehensive patient data. Embedded clinical decision support tools help identify potential adverse events and make informed decisions, supporting patient care quality and safety.
All Philips professional healthcare customers can open, track and manage equipment service tickets in our Customer Services Portal at no cost. Register for an account here.
For all support resources and contact information, visit our Support hub.
Transforms clinical data into actionable information for increased diagnostic confidence
Provides standardized, structured documentation across units
Leverages enhanced interfaces to expand clinical capabilities
Features
ICCA for critical care
IntelliSpace Critical Care and Anesthesia (ICCA) transforms clinical data into actionable information, provides standardized clinical documentation, works with other hospital documentation systems, and gives you control over your critical care documentation.The ICCA software offers: clinical decision support, data analysis and reporting, support for evidence-based care, identification of adverse drug events, integrated order management and flexible access for clinicians.
ICCA for perioperative care
Maintaining a careful balance is crucial in a dynamic environment like perioperative anesthesia care where patient conditions can change rapidly, often from one heartbeat to the next. Anesthesiologists and nurse anesthetists must keep their attention firmly on their patients while also balancing their time accurately documenting the care they provide. ICCA is designed to help address this challenge by providing a flowsheet that delivers comprehensive data across the perioperative journey.
Enhances patient care coordination
ICCA seamlessly integrates patient data* from bedside monitors, infusion pumps, ventilators, laboratory systems, and other sources and enhances data visualization throughout critical care settings. It empowers clinicians to make timely, informed decisions and promotes more coordinated clinical decision making.
IntelliSpace Critical Care and Anesthesia (ICCA) helps streamline data documentation and supports the delivery of consistent, informed care across critical and perioperative settings.
Integrated patient data management
1/2
Frequently asked questions
ICCA is designed for high-acuity care environments such as intensive care units (ICU/NICU/PICU) as well as perioperative and hospital-based anesthesia care settings. It supports structured documentation, clinician workflows, and access to patient data across the care continuum
Yes. ICCA is CE-marked and compliant with EU MDR 2017/745, designed and maintained under the Philips Quality Management System. It includes traceable audit trails, access control, and system safeguards for medical use.
Yes. ICCA interfaces with Philips and third-party devices via Philips Medical Device Integration (MDI) and IntelliBridge Enterprise (IBE) through industry standards (e.g., HL7, FHIR). It also interfaces with lab systems, ADT, and EMRs for bidirectional data exchange.
No. ICCA is a high-acuity clinical documentation system designed to complement your EMR. It focuses specifically on the needs of high-acuity care settings such as intensive care units (ICU/NICU/PICU), perioperative and anesthesia environments, offering specialized features like device integration, protocol-based care bundles, and built-in analytics that general-purpose EMRs often lack.
EMR charting modules are typically broad and generic. ICCA is designed with deep workflow specificity, structured documentation, decision support, and seamless OR-to-ICU continuity — it also includes built-in audit and reporting tools.
Yes. Beyond documentation, ICCA offers clinical decision support tools, configurable advisories and bundles (such as sepsis, VAP, DVT), and a comprehensive data analysis and reporting (DAR) platform that supports quality improvement and research initiatives. The system is modular and configurable to match institutional protocols and regulatory needs.
Yes. Every user action is recorded in a non-modifiable audit trail. This includes data edits, access logs, and signatures—when essential for regulatory and legal review.
ICCA adheres to strict data security protocols including encrypted backups, access controls, and alignment with local data protection laws (e.g., GDPR). Role-based access can be managed centrally.
Onsite and remote training are available for clinical, IT, and administrative users. Philips also offers configuration workshops, go-live support, and long-term service contracts with SLAs.