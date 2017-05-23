For Multi-Vendor Services

Quality non-Philips parts and expertise to ensure uptime

Philips provides extensive training at its Cleveland and Nashville Technical Centers of Excellence for over 2500 service engineers, ensuring they meet the latest qualifications to service equipment from every major manufacturer. Philips Multi-Vendor Services also offers quality certified parts for non-Philips systems at competitive prices, and hands-on training and technical support for your in-house engineers. With over 25,000 non-Philips parts on hand in our ISO-certified Technical Center of Excellence, Philips can be your single point of contact for the parts needed to maintain and repair your equipment.