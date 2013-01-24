As more applications come into your lab, it's more important than ever to work as efficiently as possible. FlexSpot gives you seamless access to all applications at one compact, customizable workplace to significantly reduce clutter and simplify workflow. Team members can perform different tasks separately, without interrupting each other, to reduce gaps between cases.
For immediate technical support, please use the phone numbers below.
Philips Philippines
Call: 1800 8739 5228 (for GLOBE and TOUCH MOBILE)
Call: 1800 1441 0432 (for PLDT and SMART)