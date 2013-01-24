Azurion 7 C20 & Azurion 7 F20

Experience outstanding interventional cardiac and vascular performance on the Azurion 7 Series with 20'' flat detector. This industry leading image-guided therapy solution supports you in delivering outstanding patient care and increasing your operational efficiency by uniting clinical excellence with workflow innovation. Seamlessly control all relevant applications from a single touch screen at table side, to help make fast, informed decisions in the sterile field.
For immediate technical support, please use the phone numbers below.
Philips Philippines
Call: 1800 8739 5228 (for GLOBE and TOUCH MOBILE)
Call: 1800 1441 0432 (for PLDT and SMART)