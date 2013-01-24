Azurion 3 F12

Elevate your interventional cardiology capabilities with the Azurion 3 with 12'' flat detector. This high performance image guided therapy system allows interventional teams to perform routine and challenging cardiac interventions. Seamlessly control all relevant applications from a single touch screen module at table side for a consistent user experience, and excellent lab performance and patient care.
For immediate technical support, please use the phone numbers below.
Philips Philippines
Call: 1800 8739 5228 (for GLOBE and TOUCH MOBILE)
Call: 1800 1441 0432 (for PLDT and SMART)