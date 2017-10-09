Interventional Hemodynamic system

Brings advanced hemodynamic measurements into the interventional lab to support clinical decision making. Users in the control room can perform hemodynamic analyses and display them in the exam room. Displaying all relevant physiologic waveforms and analyses supports you in making a real-time assessment of the patient’s condition during an intervention.
For immediate technical support, please use the phone numbers below.
Philips Philippines
Call: 1800 8739 5228 (for GLOBE and TOUCH MOBILE)
Call: 1800 1441 0432 (for PLDT and SMART)