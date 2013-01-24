By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
IntelliVue MX400/MX450/MX500/MX550: Dräger Primus Mounting Kit
GCX P/N: DR-0027-10 kit includes:16" (40.6 cm) M series pivot arm. Allows lateral positioning and provides tilt/swivel adjustments; features a cable management cavity below the arm; includes down post for Flexible Module Server (FMS);MX400/MX450/MX500/MX550 mounting adapter.
