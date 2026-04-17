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Patient monitoring
Patient monitors
Stands and mounts
Ambulance Mount Solutions GCX MP2/X2 Ambulance Mounting
Ambulance Mount Solutions GCX MP2/X2 Ambulance Mounting
Mounting solution
Stands and mounts
Ambulance Mount Solutions GCX MP2/X2 Ambulance Mounting
Mounting solution
Stands and mounts
Learn more about the option available for mounting the IntelliVue MP2/X2 patient monitor to an ambulance horizontal or vertical surface.
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Documentation
Brochure
Product Brochure Philips IntelliVue MP2/X2 Mounting solution
(286.39 KB)
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IntelliVue MP2/X2: Ambulance Mount
Features
IntelliVue MP2/X2: Ambulance Mount
GCX P/N: PH-0062-84 Kit includes: Latching Ambulance Mount for MP2/X2; hardware for mounting to a horizontal (counter) or vertical (wall) surface.
Documentation
Product Brochure Philips IntelliVue MP2/X2 Mounting solution
PDF
|
286.39 KB
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