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Patient monitoring
Patient monitors
Stands and mounts
SureSigns and Vital Signs Monitor Philips SureSigns VM Monitor Wall Mount
SureSigns and Vital Signs Monitor Philips SureSigns VM Monitor Wall Mount
Mounting solution
Stands and mounts
SureSigns and Vital Signs Monitor Philips SureSigns VM Monitor Wall Mount
Mounting solution
Stands and mounts
Learn more about the option available to wall mount the Sure Signs VM Series Patient Monitor.
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Documentation
Brochure
Product Brochure Philips SureSigns and Vital Signs Monitor Mounting solution Philips SureSigns VM Monitor Wall Mount
(1.20 MB)
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Philips Sure Signs VM Wall Mounting Kit
Features
Philips Sure Signs VM Wall Mounting Kit
Philips number: 989803144011 Kit includes: 8" (20.3 cm) Pivot Arm. Allows for lateral positioning plus tilt/swivel adjustments. Arm mounts to GCX Wall Channel.
Documentation
Product Brochure Philips SureSigns and Vital Signs Monitor Mounting solution Philips SureSigns VM Monitor Wall Mount
PDF
|
1.20 MB
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