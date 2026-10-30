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Avalon CTS Avalon CTS Mounting Upgrade for M2740A-C02 Cart
Avalon CTS Avalon CTS Mounting Upgrade for M2740A-C02 Cart
Mounting solution
Stands and mounts
Avalon CTS Avalon CTS Mounting Upgrade for M2740A-C02 Cart
Mounting solution
Stands and mounts
Learn more about the Avalon CTS mounting upgrade available for the Philips M2740A C02 Cart.
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Documentation
Brochure
Product Brochure Philips Avalon CTS Mounting solution Avalon CTS Mounting Upgrade for M2740A-C02 Cart
(531.94 KB)
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Avalon CTS Mounting upgrade for M2740A C02 Cart*
Features
Avalon CTS Mounting upgrade for M2740A C02 Cart*
M2740A U01 Avalon CTS kit for M2740A C02 Cart Kit** includes: Mounting solution, power distribution for Avalon CTS and Fetal Monitor.
Documentation
Product Brochure Philips Avalon CTS Mounting solution Avalon CTS Mounting Upgrade for M2740A-C02 Cart
PDF
|
531.94 KB
Disclaimer
*Not included Avalon CTS Interface Cable rear connection
**Not included Avalon CTS Interface Cable front connection
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