Avalon FM20 and FM30 Mounting solution

Avalon FM20 and FM30 ITD Flat Surface Mount

Mounting solution

Learn more about the desk mounting solution available for the Philips Avalon FM20/30 monitor.

Features
Avalon Fetal Monitor FM20/30: Desk Mounting Kit

ITD part no. TS 0426.9 Kit includes: Desk adapter; mounting kit.

Contact Information:

ITD GmbH
Innovation Technik Design
Grünwalder Weg 13a
82008 Unterhaching
Germany
URL: www.itd-cart.com
Phone: +49.89.614425-0:
Fax: +49.89.614425-20

Specifications

Additional information
TÜV Product Service
  • Tested
Max. load
  • 5 kg / 11 lbs
Finish
  • Mushroom powder coated

Documentation

